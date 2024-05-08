A Harry Potter exhibition is coming to the Boston area this fall

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will open in Massachusetts this fall

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will open in Massachusetts this fall

CAMBRIDGE - Calling all witches and wizards! Harry Potter: The Exhibition is coming to the Boston area this fall.

The magical experience celebrating the "Harry Potter" book, movie, theater and soon-to-be TV franchise opens at CambridgeSide on Sept. 13.

What is Harry Potter: The Exhibition?

Visitors to the exhibition will experience "the wonders of the extended Harry Potter universe, including original costumes, props and imagery from the Tony award-winning Broadway production 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.'"

The Great Hall inside Harry Potter: The Exhibition. Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Some of the highlights include a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" on display in a vault inspired by the Gringotts wizard bank and an immersive "Hogwarts Castle Gallery" where fans can digitally encounter the Whomping Willow and dementors. Hogwarts classrooms will offer "magical lessons and games," and let visitors try out their wand skills.

There's also a Hogwarts Houses gallery, where visitors can get a picture with the Sorting Hat that traditionally determines whether students belong in Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin. And exhibit-goers can uncover their "Patronus" inside Hagrid's Hut and the Forbidden Forest.

Exploring the Hogwarts houses at Harry Potter: The Exhibition. Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Tickets for Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Boston

Tickets go on sale to the public on May 16. A pre-sale will be available for those who sign up for a waitlist on May 14. Ticket prices start at $25 for adults and $19 for children.

There will also be a gift shop for visitors to buy themed merchandise, plus treats like chocolate frogs and Butterbeer.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is currently showing in New York City and has previously opened in Philadelphia and cities around the world.