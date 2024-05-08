Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 7

BOSTON – Karen Read's high-profile Massachusetts murder trial continues on Wednesday with additional witness testimony. The judge in the case is still expected to weigh in on claims from the defense that a previous witness committed perjury.

The trial is taking place inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

You can watch testimony when it begins on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, a 45-year-old Massachusetts woman, is facing charges that include second-degree murder, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, and manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol.

Read pleaded not guilty in the case. Read's attorneys argue she is being framed as part of a coverup that includes law enforcement.

Prosecutors from the Norfolk District Attorney's office say Read hit Boston police officer John O'Keefe with her SUV after a night of drinking and left him to die in the snow. Read and O'Keefe were dating at the time of his death.

Witness Katie McLaughlin speaks during the Karen Read trial, Thursday, May 2, 2024. David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool

Previous witness accused of perjury

Judge Beverly Cannone is expected to weigh in this week on previous testimony from Canton firefighter-paramedic Katie McLaughlin.

Read's attorneys have raised concerns about photos they say show McLaughlin committed perjury. McLaughlin testified last week that she is an acquaintance, not a friend, of Caitlin Albert, whose father is Brian Albert.

O'Keefe's body was found on the lawn of Brian Albert's home.

Defense attorney David Yannetti said he received photographs following McLaughlin's testimony. He told Cannone the photos show McLaughlin and Caitlin Albert are friends.

"It's very clear that Katie McLaughlin perjured herself," Yannetti said on Monday during a discussion in the courtroom without jurors present.

Cannone told Yannetti she would hear the new information without the jury present in the coming days. Yannetti asked for the discussion to happen soon, because Caitlin Albert is expected to be called as a witness this week.

What happened so far this week in the Karen Read case?

Several police officers took the stand this week to explain how they processed evidence following O'Keefe's death. On cross-examination, Read's attorneys focused on what they say was improper collection of evidence.

Canton Police Sgt. Michael Lank was also questioned about a 2002 incident where he was involved in an off-duty fight on behalf of Brian Albert. Defense attorneys argue the incident shows Lank would be willing to show favor to the Albert family. Lank denied that it had any impact on his handling of O'Keefe's death.