STAAR testing begins for students across Texas
April 8 kicks off the first round of STAAR testing across Texas.
April 8 kicks off the first round of STAAR testing across Texas.
If Texas' proposed school choice bill is passed, it could send shockwaves through private and public schools.
Rosalyn Sandri said her small amount of joy twisted into something she never saw coming.
A group of Carrollton-Farmers Branch parents are calling for others to get out and vote after they say they were blindsided by the decision to close four schools within their district.
If passed, the bill would provide eligible families with public funds to help pay for private school tuition.
"I don't know what to expect," he said. "I don't know how I will feel."
Pastor John McKinzie took professional counselors up on their offer to come in to offer services to his members dealing with the murder of Austin Metcalf.
Prom season has arrived in North Texas, but with the glitz and the glam comes a hefty price tag.
Paxton announced that he was entering the race after months of speculation.
The vehicle involved in the crash has been recovered and is being held as evidence.
The I-Team followed the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office's human trafficking unit as it offered help to the women and men caught in prostitution stings.
Dozens of videos are posted to an account under the name Ahmer Saeed, featuring frightened sales staff along for the ride.
As Texas' measles outbreak grows, many North Texas doctors fear this is just the beginning, thanks to the increased vaccine hesitancy.
The new bill, introduced by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), seeks to add layers of protection to Bitcoin ATM transactions.
In one Tarrant County ZIP code, nearly two out of every 100 newborns aren't surviving their first year of life.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has officially entered the U.S. Senate race, plans to run against incumbent Senator John Cornyn. Conservative political consultant Matt Mackowiak of the Potomac Strategy Group says he expects this to be "one of the nastiest races in Texas political history".
The bill would not only allow an abortion to save the life of the mother, but also if the woman's major bodily function would be at risk.
The IRS has agreed to share immigrants' tax data with ICE for to help authorities identify and deport undocumented immigrants.
The executive orders are meant to reenergize the coal industry, which has been steadily declining for years.
Gov. Abbott announced that the special election to fill the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner's seat won't be held until November.
At Fort Worth ISD's North Side High School, the sounds of an American sport on the field meet mariachi music in the stands.
With new foods, such as the "Drowning Taquitos" and the "Beso de Angel," Tony's Taco Shop owners say they don't take their success for granted.
Latinas in Tech DFW started back up last year after the pandemic. They have lots of opportunities for Latinas to network, connect, and learn new skills.
Anchor Ken Molestina shows us how he makes his Cuban coffee for the CBS News Texas newsroom.
Del Olmo, who has played golf his entire life, recalls how rare the sport was for people like him growing up in Mexico City.
Less than two days after Delta Air Lines offered $30,000 to each passenger on board the flight that crashed and flipped in Toronto on Monday afternoon, the company is facing its first two lawsuits in the incident — and they likely won't be the last.
Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller is calling for a statewide ban on non-water additives, such as fluoride, in the public water system.
Last year, over 16 million vehicles drove on North Texas toll roads without paying, accumulating more than $69 million in unpaid tolls.
Activists are calling for a nationwide boycott of Target stores following the company's decision to roll back its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Discount store chain Target says it's joining rival Walmart and a number of other prominent American brands in scaling back corporate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
The redeployment comes after another unvaccinated child died in the measles outbreak in Texas.
A spokesperson for UMC Health System in Lubbock, Texas, said that the child was "receiving treatment for complications of measles while hospitalized" and was not vaccinated.
Around 170 staff were cut from the FDA's Office of Inspections and Investigations this week as part of wider cuts at U.S. health agencies.
Some Egg Beaters and Bob Evans egg products have been recalled because they may include a cleaning solution, USDA says.
Three top chefs faced off in Dallas in a "Chopped" style competition, creating fiber-packed, cancer-fighting dishes in celebration of National Nutrition Month.
P. Wade Ross leads a group of Black farmers and ranchers who are used to losing some---and, then, losing some. Now, they are hoping for a win.
DRAFTED, the first culture-driven media company focusing on Latina sports, was officially launched in 2023.
A Florida sheriff's office says a man drove his car into protesters gathered outside a Tesla dealership in Palm Beach County, but nobody was injured.
A one-of-a-kind Dallas small business is aiming to change the way you think about scent with a focus on clean beauty and the science behind fragrance.
The lack of affordable, high-quality childcare options is not only impacting working families, but the economy too.
The Cubs blew a 6-3 lead before taking advantage of two errors in the eighth and closing out their seventh win in eight games.
In an exclusive courtside interview, the former Mavericks owner opens up about the controversial trade, life after selling the team, and what Dallas basketball looks like now.
Former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco died after the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed during a performance by merengue singer Rubby Pérez.
In Grand Prairie, L.J Cryer's family cheered until the game's final seconds revealed the kind of history they anticipated would not happen.
Filming has been canceled for Tuesday but will resume Wednesday.
Jay North, who starred on TV's "Dennis the Menace" for four seasons starting in 1959, has died.
A pair of critically endangered, nearly 100-year-old Galapagos tortoises at the Philadelphia Zoo have become first-time parents.
Want to catch the 2025 NCAA March Madness championship games? Here's how and where to watch them live.
A unique talent, Val Kilmer was praised as an acting chameleon who took on varied and challenging roles, and the results were often memorable.
The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies at Texas Health locations across North Texas celebrated Valentine's Day.
As Anthony Davis prepared for his debut game at the AAC, Dallas Mavericks fans took to the arena to protest the controversial trade.
CBS News Texas viewers got out and enjoyed the snow day on Thursday and send us all of their best photos. Take a look.
CBS News Texas captured the excitement and energy of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival through photos.
Cowtown lit up the streets of Downtown with smiles and lights during the annual Parade of Lights.