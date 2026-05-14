Keller ISD backtracks on closing elementary school; 3 intermediate schools still on the chopping block

Another North Texas public school district board is voting to possibly close campuses on Thursday night.

The agenda states the Keller ISD board will consider consolidating Bear Creek Intermediate, Parkwood Hill Intermediate and Trinity Meadows Intermediate.

According to a press release from the district on April 2, Shady Grove Elementary was originally included in the closure plans. There was no mention of that campus on Thursday's agenda.

That vote is at 5 p.m. at Keller ISD headquarters.

According to the April 2 press release, if approved, the closures would be effective for the 2027-2028 school year.

Why is this happening?

Districts statewide are facing falling enrollment, which means less funding from the State, so many districts are turning to campus closures to save money. This is happening in Fort Worth, Austin, Corpus Christi, and many other cities.

The Texas Education Agency reported Monday that there are 75,000 fewer students in Texas public education this school year, and fewer students, unfortunately, means fewer campuses.

Keller ISD is seeing declining enrollment, which means less state funding since the state allocates funding per student.

According to a report from the superintendent earlier this year, Keller ISD's enrollment has dropped by 1,600 students since last school year, and they are projecting a continued steady decline for the next 10 years. The district said they are not operating at full capacity.

By the 2029-2030 school year, KISD projected a $34 million funding loss from the State.