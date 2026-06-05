Arlington's historic Sheraton Hotel set to be imploded Saturday morning

A four-decade-old historic Arlington hotel that once towered over I-30 is set to come down in seconds on Saturday in a controlled implosion, officials said.

The 19-story Sheraton Arlington, considered a sleek modern hotel when it was built in 1984, will be brought down to make way for a new Loews Hotels property.

The implosion is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., weather permitting, Loews officials said.

City of Arlington

Arlington officials announced several streets will be blocked off Saturday morning around the site. East Copeland Road, AT&T Way, and Convention Center Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Along Ballpark Way, a rolling stop will be in effect for the 10 minutes before and after the implosion.

The heavy rain forecast won't stop the implosion, a spokesperson said, but lightning could delay things until it's out of the area.

In place of the Sheraton, the hotelier will build Americana by Loews Hotels, the third property for the franchise in the Arlington entertainment district.

"This project reflects our strong belief in Arlington as a dynamic destination and our confidence in its continued growth," said Alex Tisch, president and chief executive officer of Loews Hotels & Co. "Americana by Loews Hotels honors our heritage while looking ahead, bringing together scale, service excellence, and design to support group and leisure travelers alike."

The new hotel will have more than 500 rooms and is expected to open in late 2028 or early 2029.

CBS News Texas plans to stream the implosion live.