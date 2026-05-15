Keller ISD board approves plan to close three intermediate schools, saving $3 million per year starting in 2027

The Keller ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday night to consolidate three intermediate campuses.

Starting after next school year, Bear Creek Intermediate, Parkwood Hill Intermediate and Trinity Meadows Intermediate will shut down. Students who attend those schools will merge into surrounding campuses.

Keller ISD is working on establishing new boundaries for each elementary and middle school that will take in students from the consolidated campuses, along with figuring out bus routes and staffing.

The district predicts the decision will save $3 million in operational costs every year.

Like many districts across the state, Keller ISD is facing declining enrollment. With a drop in enrollment, funding from the state drops as well.

Keller ISD reported they it had 1,600 fewer students enrolled since last school year, and the district predicts the trend to continue over the next 10 years. In an effort to slow the decline, district leaders say they are looking into offering open enrollment and a potential bond package.