TEA names new Lake Worth ISD superintendent, board of managers amid state takeover

Lake Worth ISD now has a new superintendent and board of managers as the district undergoes a state takeover.

The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday that Ena Meyers will be leading the district. She immediately stepped into the role under a 21-day interim contract, pending her formal approval from the newly appointed five-member board of managers.

The TEA says Meyers is a lifelong educator with over two decades of experience. She was most recently the deputy chief of strategic initiatives at Houston ISD and has also served as a classroom teacher.

"Meyers is deeply committed to improving student achievement and making intentional changes to help students reach their full potential. Dr. Meyers' experience will be a critical asset to advancing student success, benefiting all students in Lake Worth ISD," the TEA's statement read.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath also named five members to the board of managers:

Tom Harris – He currently chairs the Fort Worth Mayor's Council on Education and Workforce Development, which helps prepare students for future careers.

– He currently chairs the Fort Worth Mayor's Council on Education and Workforce Development, which helps prepare students for future careers. Amy Morgan – She's an educator with more than 30 years of experience and has served as a teacher, district administrator and higher education instructor.

– She's an educator with more than 30 years of experience and has served as a teacher, district administrator and higher education instructor. Kenneth Nichols –He's a retired U.S. Navy officer and leadership professional with more than 30 years of military service. He also volunteers and serves on boards supporting veterans, underserved communities, and workforce development initiatives.

–He's a retired U.S. Navy officer and leadership professional with more than 30 years of military service. He also volunteers and serves on boards supporting veterans, underserved communities, and workforce development initiatives. Mason Sneed – He works on the investment team at a Fort Worth-based private equity firm.

– He works on the investment team at a Fort Worth-based private equity firm. Judy Starnes – She's a parent and a retired Lake Worth ISD educator. During her 25-year teaching career, Starnes also worked as a department head at her school.

"The newly appointed Board of Managers and superintendent bring the experience and commitment necessary to improve academic outcomes, strengthen district systems and build a strong foundation for long-term success in Lake Worth ISD," Morath said.

In December 2025, the TEA announced the state would take over the district after the Marilyn Miller Language Academy campus earned its fifth consecutive unacceptable accountability rating in the 2024-2025 school year.

TEA Deputy Commissioner Steve Lecholop also told families that Andrew Kim had been appointed as conservator for the district. Kim is a former superintendent with prior conservator experience and will oversee operations and report progress to the state.