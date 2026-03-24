TEA names new leadership for Fort Worth ISD after removing superintendent, elected board due to underperformance

The Texas Education Agency announced new leadership of the Fort Worth Independent School District on Tuesday morning, five months after taking control of the district due to underperformance.

Peter Licata was named as the new superintendent. Licata was the superintendent and CEO of Broward County Public Schools in South Florida for the 2023-24 school year. He retired after just one year citing medical issues, but in that single school year he led the district to its first A state rating in more than 14 years, according to the TEA. The district also had no campuses receive grades of D or F.

Peter Licata Texas Education Agency

Broward County Public Schools is the sixth-largest public school system in the country with more than 250,000 students and 32,000 staff.

Before working in Broward County, Licata spent nearly 30 years in neighboring Palm Beach County School District as a teacher, principal and executive.

"My North Star for Fort Worth ISD is simple and unwavering: every student reading on grade level, mastering mathematics, and graduating prepared for college, career, or military service in a system strong enough to sustain that success long after state intervention ends," Licata said in a statement shared by TEA.

Lori Alhadeff , a Broward County Public Schools board member, praised the choice of Licata in a statement provided to CBS NEws Texas.

"Having had the opportunity to work closely with Dr. Peter Licata during his time leading Broward County Public Schools, I saw firsthand his unwavering commitment to students and his ability to lead with both heart and accountability. Peter is a relationship-driven leader who listens, builds trust, and isn't afraid to make tough decisions in the best interest of children," Alhadeff said.

"Fort Worth ISD is gaining a leader who is deeply experienced, student-centered, and fully committed to doing the hard work required to move the district forward," she said.

Licata starts work immediately under a 21-day interim contract until he receives formal approval during an upcoming board meeting, the TEA said.

Fort Worth ISD Board of Managers

In addition to the superintendent, the TEA named a Board of Managers to oversee the district, temporarily replacing the elected Board of Trustees.

More than 300 people applied to be on the board, with 182 ultimately completing training required to be considered, according to the TEA.

The nine members of the board are:

Bobby Ahdieh: Dean of the Texas A&M University School of Law in Fort Worth

Rosa Marie Berdeja: Fort Worth attorney

Luis A. Galindo: Fort Worth attorney

Laurie George: Fort Worth ISD parent and former educator

Pete Geren: Non-profit CEO, former member of Congress and former Secretary of the Army

Courtney Lewis: Finance and banking professional, Fort Worth non-profit leader

Frost Prioleau: Fort Worth business leader

Jay Steagall: Fort Worth business leader

Tennessee Walker: Fort Worth ISD parent, attorney and non-profit leader

According to the TEA, the Board of Managers will work with Licata and to accomplish exit criteria that must occur before the TEA hands control back to a locally elected board:

No campuses with multiple years of unacceptable grades in state accountability ratings

District exceeds the state and/or regional average for "meets grade level" proficiency in reading language arts and mathematics

Board muct acheive a "meets focus" rating using the Lone Star Governance Continuous Improvement Framework

Those criteria address the the underlying causes that led to the state intervention.

"Fort Worth wants the best possible academic outcomes for every student, as evidenced by the hundreds of community members that showed their willingness to serve," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement.

"Possessing a diverse range of experiences and expertise, the governance and leadership team appointed today is comprised of individuals with an aligned vision and collective belief that all students, when properly supported, can achieve at high levels. I look forward to seeing this belief in action and their leadership of Fort Worth ISD's next chapter."