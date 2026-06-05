World Cup fans arrive as North Texas boosts transit, security

With the first FIFA World Cup match in Arlington just days away, fans from around the world are already arriving in North Texas.

Among them are Swedish soccer fans Petter Landen and Wilhelm Edlund, who traveled to Dallas after Sweden recently qualified for the tournament.

"We've been looking forward to this," Edlund said. "Not as long as all the other teams, because Sweden qualified, like yesterday. But we're still looking forward to this very much. And I think it will be something to remember."

Transit agencies expand regional service

As visitors begin pouring into the region, transportation officials say they're preparing for the crowds.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit announced Friday that it is expanding service ahead of the tournament. Officials said rail service has been increased to 7 days a week, and additional service is being added on the Trinity Railway Express (TRE).

The TRE is expected to be one of the primary transit options for fans traveling to Arlington. Trains will run every 30 minutes on match days, according to DART. If ridership exceeds capacity, officials say backup shuttle service will be available between Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington.

Security presence grows across system

Security preparations are also ramping up.

DART Police Chief Charles M. Cato said fans can expect to see a heightened law enforcement presence throughout the transit system during the tournament.

"Throughout the tournament, you will see an increase in officers, K-9s, and rapid response teams at key locations throughout the system," Cato said.

Stadium perimeter tightened for event

At Dallas Stadium, security measures are already visible. New metal fencing now surrounds the venue as FIFA prepares for the influx of millions of visitors. Officials say the fencing is used at all official FIFA matches and is designed to help control access points. It is only one part of a broader security operation.

FBI Director Kash Patel was in Dallas last week and discussed plans to secure the event.

"Because of the interagency process, we were successful and had zero major security incidents at those events," Patel said, referring to previous FIFA-related events. "That's what we're going to look to replicate here at the World Cup."

Officials say security efforts will involve coordination among local, state and federal agencies.

Early arrivals bring rising excitement

While airports have not yet seen the largest crowds expected for the tournament, excitement is already building among fans who have arrived early.

"Go Team Sweden," Landen shouted.

The first FIFA World Cup match in Arlington is scheduled for June 14.