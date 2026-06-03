Expert says money is driving Mavericks, Stars relocations

The Mavericks and Stars are staying mostly quiet about their plans to move north, but questions are growing about what's really driving the moves out of downtown Dallas.

"Guys, I don't know if you figured it out yet, but the knives are out for our city," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "The knives are out for Dallas. We have a serious seroius situation on our hands."

Sports valuation expert Mike Rapkoch has spent decades working with professional sports franchises. Though he's not involved with the Mavericks or Stars, he says he knows what owners are looking for when they make billion-dollar decisions.

"Over 23 years, we've worked with more than 300 teams across North America and Europe," said Rapkoch. "So we've seen this happen in new developments and new real estate developments play out. So that's why this, for both owners, makes perfect sense."

The Mavs want to build at the former Valley View Mall site. The Stars have picked the shops at Willow Bend in Plano. Two moves that would shift the center of North Texas sports farther up the tollway.

Rapkoch says the driving force is simple: money.

"There's lots of room for real estate development," Rapkoch said. "They're both along the Dallas tollway, which is where the majority of your premium seat holders and luxury seat holders are going to be."

But major questions remain:

What happens to traffic?

Will game-day congestion get even worse?

How do fans get there with limited public transportation options?

Those concerns are being voiced directly to Dallas leaders.

Many residents warned about the impact of losing both teams downtown and what it could mean for the city's future. Johnson called the moment a wake-up call.

"We are in a very cutthroat competition," Johnson said. "The wolf is not in this room, the wolf is up the tollway."

If both teams leave in 2031, the American Airlines Center would lose its two anchor tenants. Rapkoch says that could leave the arena facing an uncertain future.

"I think it's going to be hard if you have two active owners trying for those events," said Rapkoch. "I just don't see how another event is going to come or how they're going to be able to compete."

Neither move becomes reality until 2031. But if both projects move forward, it would mark the first time all four major North Texas teams have arenas or stadiums fully under their own control.