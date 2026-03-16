One day left to apply for Texas Education Freedom Accounts; State comptroller's office says half of pre-k applicants are ineligible

Tuesday is the final day for families to apply for Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA).

It's a $1 billion taxpayer-funded program that gives eligible families vouchers for private schools.

With one day left for families to apply, the Texas Comptroller's Office is reporting there is some confusion, specifically on the pre-k application and eligibility.

"We have had nearly 24,000 students apply for pre-k, and of those, less than half have been found eligible," Travis Pillow with the Texas Comptroller's Office said. "That's about a 50/50 split, and we believe the reason for that is there is just a narrower eligibility criterion for the pre-k programs than there are for K-12."

What's the criteria for pre-k applicants?

Unable to speak English Eligible for free or reduced-price lunch Homeless Child of an active-duty member of the Armed Forces of the United States Child of a member of the Armed Forces of the United States who was injured or killed on active duty Conservatorship/foster care Child of a person who has received the Star of Texas award Child of a person employed as a classroom teacher at a public primary or secondary school in the school district that offers a pre-k or kindergarten class

This criterion is nearly identical to the Texas Education Agency's requirements for free pre-k in a public school.

If a pre-k student does not meet any of these criteria, they are not eligible for a pre-k voucher.

"The eligibility requirements for the Texas Education Freedom Account program basically mirror the eligibility requirements for public schools in the state of Texas," Pillow said. "For K-12, if you're a Texas resident, you're eligible to send your child to that school, and you're eligible to apply for an education freedom account. In pre-kindergarten, the state free pre-kindergarten eligibility rules are much narrower and those apply to Texas Education Freedom Accounts."

Not all applicants are eligible for the TEFA program

Total pre-k applicants: 24,000

Eligible applicants: 12,000

Total applicants for TEFA: 184,000

Eligible applicants for TEFA: 166,000

According to the Texas Comptroller's Office, as of Friday morning, there were 24,000 pre-k applicants. Of that 24,000, the comptroller's office reported only 12,000 meet the criteria and are eligible for vouchers.

For the entire program, the total number of applicants across all grade levels is 184,000. Of that 184,000, about 166,000 applicants are eligible.

Next steps for eligible applicants

When the selection process begins, the state comptroller's office said the program will prioritize students with disabilities and low-to middle-income families through a lottery system. This is not first-come, first-served.

Tuesday, March 17, is the last day to apply.

The comptroller's office said eligible families should begin hearing back in early April if they receive a voucher.