Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Karen Molinar not chosen to keep role after interview, TEA says

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Karen Molinar announced that she will no longer oversee the district after being notified that the Texas Education Agency would hire someone else as part of the state's takeover.

Molinar shared the news in a letter to parents and staff on Wednesday morning. She said TEA commissioner Mike Morath extended her an invitation to take part in the interview process to remain on the job; however, she was not chosen.

In a statement, Morath thanked Molinar for her three decades of service in Fort Worth ISD. "This decision is not a reflection of Dr. Molinar's leadership but made with consideration for the scope of changes and improvements needed to better serve all students in the district," Morath said. "These needs require specialized leadership that can rapidly improve the trajectory of the district."

In October 2025, the TEA decided to intervene after a district campus receiving its fifth straight "unacceptable" academic rating. That triggered a state law allowing the TEA to replace the elected board of trustees.

In the months since, Molinar said the district has made changes to address "deficiencies" that have resulted in significant progress.

"I believe in the transformative work we have done in our short time together as a community to improve the quality of education for our students," Molinar said in the letter.

She shared that the district implemented both literacy and new instructional calendars that have created a foundation that the district can build upon in the future.

Molinar will stay in the role of superintendent until the TEA approves the leadership transition. The state is also still in the process of selecting a board of managers.