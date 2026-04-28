Fort Worth ISD Board of Managers to vote on staff reductions, closing another school

Tuesday night, the new Fort Worth ISD board of managers will consider a major makeover for the district that could entail another school closure and staff reductions.

As superintendent Dr. Pete Licata restructures the district, staff in these areas have been identified as potential targets for that reduction in force.

Emergent bilingual roles

Speech therapy assistants

Special education roles

Part-time physical and occupational therapists

These are just some of the 32 roles labeled for restructuring the district.

Some parents argue this leaves many teachers fearful of their future with the district, and they believe these are vital roles the district should not cut.

Another point of focus is a vote to close International Newcomer Academy and speed up consolidation for De Zavala Elementary by a year.

The International Newcomer Academy is a specialized campus that serves emerging bilingual students in the 6th-9th grade.

District documents state that both schools have seen declines in enrollment.

If the board approves the vote, International Newcomer Academy and De Zavala Elementary would close in June 2026.

To read the full agenda, click here.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at district headquarters. It is open to the public.