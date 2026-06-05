Dallas mayor wants City Hall to move, sell property; says fight to keep Mavs, Stars' is not over Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said relocating to another downtown building would cost much less than repairing the current Dallas City Hall. "The numbers have now been proven multiple times to be accurate, and it would be very costly to stay, and so I would be in favor, for sure, of us saving the taxpayers considerable money by leaving this obsolete building," said Johnson. He also says that deals have not yet been finalized for the Mavericks and Stars. "The Valley View site that the Mavericks are looking at, it's in Dallas, that's a good thing," Johnson said. "Let's start with that. But as far as the Stars are concerned, that negotiations from my understanding, it is a letter of intent. It is not a final deal. It's a step, but not a final step."