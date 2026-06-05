Fort Worth firefighter dies after cancer battle while fighting to find kidney donor for wife

A Fort Worth firefighter who was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer – and simultaneously fighting to find a lifesaving kidney donor for his wife – has died.

Todd Brook, a 30‑year veteran of the department, died after months of declining health.

CBS News Texas recently interviewed him as he worked to help his wife, Jennifer, secure a kidney transplant she desperately needs.

Veteran firefighter remembered for his grit

His colleagues at the Fort Worth Fire Department expressed deep sadness about the 59‑year‑old's passing in a social media post.

Jennifer Brook

The department called him "not only an exemplary firefighter and leader, but he also embodied everything that came with being a senior man in every aspect of his life."

"He was the guy you turned to when you needed some 'old school' answers (whether it had to do with the fire service, how to take care of family, or how to be a man in general)," the department said. "His grit and determination were second to none.

"Todd was the fireman you wanted stepping off the truck with you when you rolled up and knew you were staring down a good one. Firefighter Brook's legacy with the Fort Worth Fire Department will not soon be forgotten."

A devastating diagnosis

Doctors revealed his diagnosis to the couple in October 2025.

"We got the diagnosis that Todd has stage four pancreatic cancer," Jennifer Brook said last week. "They gave him three to six months to live."

CBS News Texas first met the couple earlier this month during an investigation into workers' compensation cancer claims. Todd Brook believed his cancer stemmed from decades of exposure to carcinogens while fighting fires. Testing showed no genetic predisposition.

Two health battles at once

The couple was dealt another blow when doctors told Jennifer she needed a kidney transplant due to polycystic kidney disease. He had planned to be her donor.

"With the diagnosis of cancer, I got kicked out of the pool," he said at the time.

Without a transplant, Jennifer is facing dialysis. The average lifespan for someone on dialysis is five years.

Todd Brook fought for his own life every day but cried for hers.

"She is 100% the most important thing in my life, and not being able to be there for her is killing me now," he said.

Jennifer cried for him.

"I know that either God needs to heal him very, very soon because I don't want to see him suffer," she said.

Continuing his mission

Even as his health declined, the couple remained hopeful – for each other.

You can still check whether you are a match to donate a kidney to Jennifer through UT Southwestern's living donor program.