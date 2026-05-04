Which school bond elections passed in North Texas? Here's a closer look.

The results are in for the school bond elections that happened this past weekend in North Texas. Here's the breakdown across school districts.

Which school bond elections passed?

Dallas voters approved all four propositions of the largest school bond package in Texas history for Dallas ISD.

The historic $6.2 billion bond will fund the replacement of 26 school buildings, upgrades to classrooms, playgrounds, athletic facilities, and remove all the 700 remaining portable classrooms.

Right out of the gate, the support was around 70% and stayed steady throughout Saturday night.

This will cost the average Dallas homeowner an additional $34 per year in taxes.

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said these results show Dallasites are invested in their local public school district.

"The public sees the gains that we're making and that the public believes in public schools," said Dr. Elizalde. "They're willing to roll up their sleeves and pay a one penny increase to ensure that every single student knows public schools, know there is a place for every kid."

Other districts that passed their bond proposals include Birdville ISD, Decatur ISD, and Lancaster ISD.

Which districts saw partial bond approvals?

Arlington voters approved propositions A and B for school replacements, new buses, and technology upgrades, but voters denied proposition C for $31 million to athletic upgrades. The athletic upgrades would have included installation of turf at six high school baseball and softball fields.

Ponder ISD voters approved propositions A and C for building new schools and a student & teacher device refresh. However, voters did not pass proposition B for $10 million to an existing stadium expansion.

Which bonds did not get passed?

Voters chose not to pass Keene ISD's $25 million bond package, along with Pilot Point ISD's $295 million bond and Sanger ISD's $68 million bond.