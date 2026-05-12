Texas school districts face first deadline from law requiring seat belts on buses

The first deadline for a new Texas law on school bus safety is approaching.

Senate Bill 546, which passed during the 2025 regular legislative session, requires all public school buses to have three-point seat belts by 2029. Three-point seat belts include a shoulder belt and a lap belt, as opposed to a two-point belt, which only goes across the lap.

While the deadline to install the belts is still years away, districts must report to the TEA how much it will cost them to retrofit or replace their buses by May 29. That includes buses operated by or contracted for use by the school district.

The Legislature did not provide funding for the mandate; School boards may either comply by using district funds, or they may approve an exemption if funding is not available.

School districts seek exemptions over cost

If a school district decides it cannot afford to implement SB 546, it must tell TEA the how many buses are not equipped with seat belts, the number that are equipped with two-point seat belts, and the number that are equipped with three-point seat belts. Districts must also present the estimated cost to equip each bus with three-point seat belts.

Arlington ISD is looking for an exemption. According to a presentation to the school board last month, the district currently has 71 buses with no seat belts, 54 buses with two-point seat belts and 106 buses with three-point seat belts. It would cost the district nearly $4 million to install three-point seatbelts to the non-compliant buses.

AISD cited "current financial challenges," and the administration recommended an exemption due to the "financial impact on the district."

Next steps for seat belts on school buses

Based on cost estimates provided by districts, by January 1, 2027, the TEA must calculate the financial assistance needed for all school districts to come in full compliance with SB 546. The TEA will present their findings to the governor, lieutenant governor and Legislature.

According to the law, a school district may accept gifts, grants, and donations from any public or private source to implement SB 546.

Full compliance for districts that do not have an exemption is required by September 1, 2029.