Texas education leaders weigh adding Biblical texts to school reading lists as curriculum debate intensifies

The Texas State Board of Education is set to meet in Austin this week to consider controversial changes to public school curriculum, including a proposal that could add Biblical texts to required reading lists for students from kindergarten through high school, alongside revisions to social studies standards.

The discussion stems from a 2023 law, 88(R) HB 1605, which requires the Texas Education Agency to recommend at least one required reading per grade level. After surveying thousands of teachers, the agency compiled a list of roughly 300 literary works spanning K-12, ranging from children's classics like Dr. Seuss to works such as The Odyssey for older students.

Proposed Biblical texts draw debate

Among the most contentious elements are several Biblical passages proposed across multiple grade levels. The draft list includes:

The Golden Rule (Kindergarten)

Parable of the Prodigal Son (Grade 1)

Road to Damascus (Grade 3)

David and Goliath (English I)

Lamentations (English I)

Psalms (Grade 7)

Jonah and the Whale (Grade 7)

Tower of Babel (English II)

Ecclesiastes (English III)

Book of Job (English IV)

According to draft rule text from the TEA, some of these works list the State of Texas as the author.

Dozens of people testified before the board Tuesday, with many arguing that including Biblical texts in public school curriculum violates the separation of church and state. Others said the list is too extensive and would be difficult to fully teach within a school year, while some raised concerns that it limits teachers' ability to choose their own materials.

In a statement to CBS Texas, SBOE District 13 member Tiffany Clark criticized the proposed list for lacking diversity.

"The booklist is not diverse and if these are the same classical literature pieces which has ranked us 44th in the nation for 3rd grading reading, we have failed students," Clark said. "It is time to create a robust list which adequately meets and serves the diverse needs of our students in Texas. Texas is not one religion or one race, so the authors on this book list need to resemble the makeup of our students across the state."

Some board members voiced support for the proposal, including Julie Pickren, Brandon Hall, and LJ Francis. They argued the changes could improve literacy and reflect the historical significance of Biblical texts.

"It's impossible to have a complete education as a young Texas student without understanding texts that were very foundational to our culture," Hall said. "The 23rd Psalm is known as one of the greatest poems ever in history. There's a reason why it's still around, and we're still reading it all of these thousands of years later after it was written."

When asked whether other religious texts could be included in the future, Hall said their historical influence in the U.S. has been smaller.

The TEA draft also states that parents could opt their children out of specific readings if they conflict with their religious or moral beliefs.

Proposed social studies changes spark concern

The board is also weighing changes to Texas social studies curriculum, another issue drawing strong reactions from parents and educators.

Some proposed revisions would remove references to Japanese internment camps, prompting concern from families who say the changes erase important history.

"I am a descendant of the Japanese Internments, and that has largely been erased from the curriculum," said parent Kiyomi Beach. "Not only is it erasing my history, my daughter's history, but something that was Texas's history too. I believe Texas is an amazing, diverse place. If we believe that, we need to teach the hard parts along with the good parts."

Opponents also argue the proposed standards elevate Christianity and Judaism while giving limited attention to other world religions.

Testimony on the social studies changes is expected to continue Tuesday afternoon.

What happens next

No final decisions have been made. The SBOE is expected to take preliminary votes throughout the week, with a final decision anticipated in June.

If approved, the new reading list and curriculum changes would not take effect until the 2030-2031 school year.