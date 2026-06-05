Taco Fest North in Grand Prairie postponed due to severe weather, rescheduled for Sunday

Organizers have postponed the 2nd Annual Taco Fest North at Epic Central in Grand Prairie because of concerns about rain and lightning, moving the event from Saturday to Sunday, June 7.

Texas Monthly, which organizes the festival, announced the change after monitoring weather forecasts throughout the week.

"We have been monitoring the weather for the past few days," said Melissa Reese, Texas Monthly's event director. "Unfortunately the chance for rain and lightning during the event hours became too ominous."

Organizers said safety concerns for attendees, vendors and staff ultimately led to the decision to delay the event by one day.

Organizers postponed Taco Fest North at Epic Central in Grand Prairie because of expected rain and lightning, moving the event to Sunday, June 7. CBS News Texas / Texas Monthly

"We're always looking out for the safety of our guests and vendors, and yesterday it was clear that postponing the event is our best path forward," Reese said.

Moving the festival indoors was not considered a practical option. Organizers noted that many participating taquerias planned to use live-fire cooking equipment, making relocation difficult. The event was also expected to draw about 1,000 attendees.

Sunday's forecast is expected to be more favorable, giving organizers confidence the festival can proceed as planned.

The annual event features tacos from local vendors, along with live music, market vendors and low-rider showcases. Taco Fest North attracts food enthusiasts from across North Texas and is being held at Epic Central in Grand Prairie. Get tickets.