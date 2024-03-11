Who is Russell Wilson? The Steelers' new quarterback has a decorated resume

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Russell Wilson is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The veteran quarterback has reportedly agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers. The deal will reportedly be worth the veteran's minimum of $1.21 million. In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Wilson appeared to announce the news

"Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers," he posted on Sunday night.

The Denver Broncos, who reportedly told Wilson that he would be released on Wednesday when the NFL's new league year starts, will pay the remainder of his $38 million salary for 2024.

Why did Russell Wilson sign with the Steelers?

Wilson joins an open quarterback room in Pittsburgh. Kenny Pickett, the team's 2022 first-round pick and University of Pittsburgh star, is currently the only quarterback on the roster under contract.

Mason Rudolph plans to test free agency after leading the Steelers to the playoffs last season. He replaced Mitchell Trubisky in the lineup near the end of the regular season after Trubisky replaced an injured Pickett. Rudolph started the final four games and went 3-1.

Last week, Wilson reportedly met with the Steelers, including spending time with head coach Mike Tomlin and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, told the "I Am Athlete" podcast last month that he wants to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy again.

"I've got more fire than ever, honestly, especially over the past two years and what I've gone through," Wilson said.

"For me, it's about winning," he added. "In the next five years, I want to win two. I want to feel the chill of that trophy again."

Has Russell Wilson won a Super Bowl?

Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in Wilon's second season in the NFL.

The quarterback threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns and ran three times for 26 yards in a 43-8 win over Peyton Manning and the Broncos.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Rob Carr / Getty Images

Wilson and Seattle returned to the Super Bowl the following season but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Seattle led by 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, but a Wilson interception near the goal line sealed the win for New England.

Over the next seven seasons in Seattle, Wilson led the team to the playoffs five times.

What are Russell Wilson's stats?

Wilson had a bounceback season with Denver in 2023. He threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In a shocking move, first-year Broncos coach Sean Payton replaced Wilson with Jarrett Stidham for the last two games of the regular season.

Pickett, Trubisky and Rudolph combined last season to throw for 3,421 yards, 13 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Wilson went 11-19 in two seasons with Denver after being acquired in a blockbuster trade from Seattle.

Who is Russell Wilson married to?

Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. / Getty Images

Wilson is married to Ciara, a Grammy-winning singer. The two started dating in 2015 and got married a year later. The couple lives as a blended family with their kids: Future, Sienna, Win and Amora.

After Wilson appeared to post about joining the Steelers, Ciara celebrated the news on social media by sharing black and yellow hearts.

Do the Broncos and Steelers play next season?

The official 2024 NFL schedule has not yet been announced, but Denver is one of nine road games scheduled for the Steelers.

The detailed 2024 schedule will be released later this year.