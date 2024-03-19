Gov. Shapiro supports Steelers' bid to host NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gov. Josh Shapiro has thrown his support behind the Pittsburgh Steelers, hoping the NFL approves Pittsburgh's bid to host either the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft.

If selected, Pittsburgh could see more than 300,000 visitors and a boost of close to $130 million in economic impact, VisitPittsburgh CEO Jerad Bacher told KDKA-TV in April 2023.

"As the birthplace of America - and as we prepare to celebrate our country's 250th birthday in 2026 - the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be a central hub of economic activity over the next several years, and we would be honored for the NFL Draft to be a centerpiece of these celebrations," said Gov. Shapiro. "Today, Pittsburgh has established itself as one of the most dynamic cities on the East Coast - and the birthplace of professional football; Pittsburgh is the best choice in the country to host the NFL Draft. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is excited and ready to work together to host this historic draft and show the country what Pennsylvania is all about."

In 2026, Pennsylvania will host several national and international sporting events to highlight the United States of America's 250th birthday, including the MLB All-Star Game, the FIFA World Cup, NCAA March Madness, and the PGA Championship.

The Steelers officially submitted their bid last month.

"We believe our city will be an excellent host to showcase the great history that connects Western Pennsylvania to the early roots of professional football and the evolution of the game through the decades," a spokesperson for the Steelers said.