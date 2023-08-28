Pittsburgh Steelers trade Kevin Dotson to Los Angeles Rams
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded offensive lineman Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams.
In addition to trading Dotson, the Steelers and Rams also swapped draft picks, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
The Steelers and Rams swapped fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2024. The Steelers will receive the Rams' fourth-round selection, while the Rams will get Pittsburgh's fifth-round pick.
In 2025, the Steelers will take the Rams' fifth-round pick, and Los Angeles will take Pittsburgh's sixth-round pick.
Dotson, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft and started 30 games for the Steelers over three seasons.
The Mississippi native has one year remaining on his rookie contract.
