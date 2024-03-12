Report: Pittsburgh Steelers trade Diontae Johnson to Carolina Panthers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported on Tuesday that Johnson is headed to the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on X that the Steelers are sending Johnson and a seventh-round pick (No. 240 overall) to the Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick (No. 178 overall).

Johnson, who caught 51 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns last season, is headed into the final year of a two-year contract extension that he signed with the Steelers in 2022. The wide receiver set a career-low mark with those 51 receptions in 2023 after missing time due to injury.

In 2021, Johnson, a third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2019 draft out of Toledo, set career highs with 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He was also named to the Pro Bowl.

Who is Donte Jackson?

Jackson started 16 games for Carolina last season, tallying 59 tackles and five passes defended. The veteran cornerback, who was drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft out of LSU, has 14 career interceptions.

The 28-year-old cornerback started 76 games over his time in Carolina.

Jackson is set to join a Steelers defense that was sixth in the league in fewest points allowed last season.

Diontae Johnson says goodbye to Pittsburgh

In a post on Instagram, Johnson said farewell to the black and gold.

"Pittsburgh it's been real! 5 years ago you brought me in and treated me like family from day one," he posted. "I will always be grateful for the memories made and relationships I will forever cherish. To my teammates, coaches, staff, and the fans who were there through the good and bad.. thank you for allowing me to grow into the man I am today."

Pittsburgh Steelers offseason recap

The Steelers have been busy this offseason. They have reportedly signed quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Patrick Queen, along with hiring Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator.