Joey Porter Jr. named to Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers' cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been named among some of the best rookies in the National Football League.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Writers of America announced its all-rookie team and the Steelers' second-round pick was on the list.

This past season, Porter recorded 42 tackles, with 32 of those being solo tackles, 10 passes defended, an interception, and a tackle for a loss.

Porter was not a starter through the first six weeks of the season but his play forced him into the rotation by week 8 when he started against the Jaguars and then never relinquished the spot.

For Porter, the ramp-up in playing time was a blessing.

"I think about that often," Porter said to Steelers.com. "If I played Week 1, I don't know how my body would feel. I am glad they slowed the process down for me."

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans were well-represented by the PFWA All-Rookie team with quarterback C.J. Stroud being named both rookie of the year and offensive rookie of the year.

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. of the Texans was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

You can see the full list here.