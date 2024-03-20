Mason Rudolph writes goodbye to Steelers fans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph wrote a goodbye to Pittsburgh after the free agent signed with the Tennessee Titans.

"For the past 6 years, it has been a privilege to be part of the Pittsburgh community and represent the Pittsburgh Steelers," Rudolph wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Rudolph thanked his former teammates, coaches, staff and organization leaders for "changing my life forever six years ago when you gave me the opportunity to wear the Black & Gold."

"To the fans—your love and passion for the team is what makes it so special to play here. I will never forget playing in front of Yinz one final time this past December. All the Best," he wrote, signing the post "MR."

When Kenny Pickett was injured last season, third-stringer Mason Rudolph led the Steelers to the playoffs after an ineffective Mitch Trubisky was benched.

Rudolph was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 draft. He started 13 games during his time in the Steel City. He threw 3,085 yards in 21 games and had 19 touchdowns.