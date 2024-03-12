Report: Pittsburgh Steelers sign LB Patrick Queen to 3-year deal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly signing former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year contract, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Schefter and fellow ESPN personality Marcus Spears report that Queen will sign a three-year, $41 million deal.
In 67 career games, Queen has amassed 413 total tackles, 23.5 sacks, 15 pass deflections and four interceptions.
Queen, 24, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 28th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.