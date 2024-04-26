Zach Frazier selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in Round 2 of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Offensive lineman Zach Frazier was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Frazier, a center from West Virginia, was drafted No. 51 overall on Friday, one of three picks the team has on Day 2 of the draft. The selection was announced on the stage by Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

"They're getting a hard worker who is going to give everything he has to the organization to win football games," Frazier said on Friday night, according to the team's website. "I couldn't be more excited."

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso gave the Frazier pick an "A-."

"Ultra-experienced battler at center," Trapasso said. "Mobility and leverage are fantastic. Awareness is arguably the best in the class. Low center of gravity helps him anchor like a champ. Doesn't have freaky burst but flexible. Wrestling background. Exactly the type the Steelers need up front."

During the first round on Thursday, the Steelers picked offensive lineman Troy Fautanu. The two will help bolster the team's offensive line in 2024. The two will join 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones on an up-and-coming offensive line. The Steelers went into the offseason wanting to improve their O-line, and they got it done.

Frazier — a native of Fairmont, West Virginia — is expected to start at center for the black and gold next season, while Fautanu is expected to start at tackle.

I just know how much offensive line means to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their long tradition of having great O-linemen and great offensive lines," Frazier said on Friday night. "It's special."

Up next on Friday for Pittsburgh are two picks in the third round: Nos. 84 and 98.