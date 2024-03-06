Report: Mitchell Trubisky agrees to deal with Buffalo Bills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mitchell Trubisky is reportedly headed back to Buffalo.

In a post Wednesday on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported, citing sources, that Trubisky agreed to terms on a contract with the Bills. The terms of the deal have not been reported.

"The #Steelers cut Trubisky early to give him a shot to find his next gig before free agency begins. He's done just that," Garafolo posted on Wednesday.

Last month, the Pittsburgh Steelers released Trubisky, along with offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor and punter Pressley Harvin III.

Trubisky was cut by the Steelers with multiple years left on his deal. He signed a three-year contract with the Steelers in May 2023 that was slated to run through the 2025 season. He originally signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh during free agency in 2022.

Trubisky started two games for the black and gold last season in relief of injured starter Kenny Pickett, but the veteran was benched down the stretch of the season for Mason Rudolph.

Trubisky started seven games and appeared in 12 games in two seasons with the black and gold. He threw eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions during that span.

Trubisky was in Buffalo during the 2021 season as a backup to starter Josh Allen. He did not start a game but did appear in six games during that season. He joined Buffalo after spending four seasons in Chicago.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft will back up Allen again.