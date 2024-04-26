Matt Goncalves, Pitt offensive lineman, drafted by Indianapolis Colts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Offensive lineman Matt Goncalves was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The offensive lineman from Pitt was selected No. 79 overall. He was the first Panther drafted in 2024.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso gave the pick an A-.

"Has the frame to stick on the edge in the NFL," he said. "Impressive athlete for his size and makes a concerted effort to sink the pad level to not get out leveraged at the point of attack. Better in pass pro than for the run right now but the traits and nastiness shine."

Over the last three seasons, Goncalves started 21 games. He started the first three games of the 2023 season, but an injury sidelined him for the rest of the year.

Goncalves has experience at both tackle positions, and draft experts believe he could play inside if needed.

At the combine, he measured in at 6-foot-6, 327 pounds.

"Matt played a lot of football on our offensive line the past four years and played at a high level," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said on Friday. "He's a leader, highly intelligent and incredibly tough, which was on display at our Pro Day following his offseason injury rehab. The Colts are not only getting an excellent tackle but also someone who will be a leader in the locker room."