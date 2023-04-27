Live Updates: Steelers to pick 17th in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

Live Updates: Steelers to pick 17th in first round of 2023 NFL Draftget the free app
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KDKA) — The 2023 NFL Draft is set to get underway and for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it will be the first draft with Omar Khan at the helm as general manager of the black and gold.
This year's draft is being held outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, the home of the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
The schedule for this year's draft is as follows:
- Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. — Round 1
- Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. — Rounds 2-3
- Saturday, April 29 at noon — Rounds 4-7
Who will the Steelers select with the 17th overall pick?
When the Steelers' turn to make a selection comes up, many speculate that they could bolster their secondary or defensive line, possibly adding a name like Joey Porter, Jr. or Calijah Kancey to an already potent defense.
Offseason moves
Under Omar Khan's first offseason as general manager, there was a flurry of activity for the Steelers, both in comings and goings.
The Steelers made a few splash free-agency signings and trades, adding Patrick Peterson, Isaac Seumalo, and Allen Robinson to the roster.
The team also re-signed several of their own players, keeping key contributors in the mix like Larry Ogunjobi, Damontae Kazee, and Zach Gentry.
A few notable names on the defensive side of the football won't be in the lineup for the Steelers, however, as Cameron Sutton and Devin Bush departed via free agency, while the team decided to part ways with Myles Jack, cutting him last month.
Draft set to begin
When the draft gets underway, the Carolina Panthers will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick after making a trade with the Chicago Bears in the offseason. The Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks round out the Top 5.
New braintrust
The draft is the first for Pittsburgh with Omar Khan serving as general manager. Khan, who has been with the team in some capacity since 2001, was promoted to replace Kevin Colbert last May and quickly brought over longtime friend Andy Weidl from Philadelphia after Weidl helped put together a roster that reached the Super Bowl in February.
Khan and Weidl will be busy in their first draft together. The Steelers have three picks inside the top 50.
"It gives us the opportunity to do a lot of different things," Khan said. "We have a lot of scenarios that we've talked about. Everything's on the table right now. It just gives us options. With this draft being as good as it is, we're excited to have it."
Notable local prospects
The Pittsburgh area produces top-tier NFL talent each year, and 2023 is no different. Here is a look at some names to keep an eye on over the next couple of days.
- Joey Porter Jr. – Cornerback from Penn State
- Ji'Ayir Brown – Safety from Penn State
- Brenton Strange – Tight end from Penn State
- Calijah Kancey – Defensive tackle from Pitt
- Israel Abanikanda – Running back from Pitt
- Carter Warren – Offensive tackle from Pitt
- SirVocea Dennis – Linebacker from Pitt
2022 draft rewind
Last season, the Steelers made seven picks, including selecting fan favorite and Pitt product Kenny Pickett in the first round.
Here is a rundown of the team's picks last year:
- Round 1: QB Kenny Pickett
- Round 2: WR George Pickens
- Round 3:DE DeMarvin Leal
- Round 4: WR Calvin Austin III
- Round 6: TE/FB Connor Heyward
- Round 7: LB Mark Robinson
- Round 7: QB Chris Oladokun
Steelers heading into draft with 7 picks
Barring any trades, the Steelers have seven selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The team's picks are:
- First Round, 17th overall pick
- Second Round, 32nd overall pick (acquired in Chase Claypool trade with Chicago Bears)
- Second Round, 49th overall pick
- Third round, 80th overall pick
- Fourth round, 120th overall pick
- Seventh round, 241st overall pick
- Seventh round, 251st overall pick