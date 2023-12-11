Steelers' Broderick Jones hosts holiday celebration for children awaiting adoption

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Broderick Jones gave back to the community on Monday.

The event was all about putting smiles on the faces of children and their foster families at a time of year when it is needed the most.

"I had people who were there for me when I was younger," Jones said. "So, it feels normal for me to do the same as I'm growing up."

At least 100 foster children and children waiting for adoption attended the holiday celebration.

"I am a huge Steelers fan," mother amon Faulkner said. "For him to be able to have that exposure with a Steeler it's amazing."

The event was in partnership with TRAC Services for Families, a foster and adoption agency.

"Memories are around the table for Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Jacqueline Wilson, CEO of TRAC Services for Families. "So, this gives them an opportunity to experience all that kind of laughter and create some memories."

Memories that those here hope will stay with them.

"Hopefully showing my face and them seeing me and me interacting with them gives them some time of inspiration," Jones said.