The 55 best Cyber Monday deals of 2023

Cyber Monday 2023 is on. Everybody from Amazon to Walmart to Best Buy has broken out a new batch of deals -- some of the best of the season. And these sales aren't just for generic stuff no one wants. Think Apple Watches, video games and consoles, TVs, Kindle e-readers -- even Christmas trees.

Individual brands are offering their own sales, too, and that's great news if you're a Yeti or Stanley cup fan, or, say, are in the market for some new luggage. Even tires and warehouse club memberships are on sale... if you know where to look.

And looking for deals is what our experts do best. This is good news for anyone hoping to get their holiday shopping done -- or just the average home chef thinking about upgrading kitchen appliances before Christmas.

Top Cyber Monday sales by retailer

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have scoured your favorite major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung and Wayfair to find the hottest Cyber Monday deals that you can shop now. Keep reading to save on tech, appliances, kitchen items, sleep essentials, travel must-haves and so much more.

Best Cyber Monday tech deals

Save on earbuds, smart TVs and more with these hot Cyber Monday tech deals. And if you're looking for a deal on Apple products, you're in luck. We're seeing some of the best prices of the year on Apple Watches and more.

Apple iPad (10th Generation): $349 at Amazon



Apple

Attention tablet shoppers: Amazon has the best Cyber Monday Apple iPad deals.

The Apple iPad 10th generation is the most current version of this iPad model. It's powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is equipped with 64GB of internal storage. This is the Wi-Fi only version of the popular tablet, which is a great "starter" iPad for anyone, but it's particularly great for middle school high school or college students.

You can get this top-rated tablet right now at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale for $349, reduced from $449.

Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C (2nd Gen): $190 at Amazon



Apple

The sleek and subtle Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic option for any listener, especially anyone who appreciates a lengthy battery life. You get a whopping 30 hours of listening time with these, thanks to their included (new for 2023) USB-C charging case.

As far as what they can offer over the original AirPods Pro? Their upgraded wireless chip for starters, as well as improved active noise cancellation. They're an overall upgrade from the previous model in every way, and right now you can scoop them up for a great price.

Regularly $250, you can pick them up at Amazon for Cyber Monday for $190.

13.3" MacBook Air (2020): $750 (save $249)

Amazon

Looking for an affordable MacBook? Amazon has one of the best deals out there on an older Air model. For just $750, you can get your hands on the 2020 MacBook Air - a full $250 off its original $999 price tag.

Under the hood lies Apple's powerful M1 chip, which boasts seamless performance. It also includes a vibrant 13.3-inch Retina display, ample 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. And its battery life clocks in at an impressive 16 hours of use per charge.

While it may not be the newest Air generation, this laptop still supports the latest version of MacOS right out of the box. Not to mention, the same collection of core apps are pre-installed as on current MacBook models.

You can also get this laptop bundled with three years of AppleCare+ protection for $889, or just $139 more.

Nintendo Switch bundle with "Mario Kart 8": $299 at Amazon



Amazon

If you don't already have a Nintendo Switch console and games, this bundle is a great place to start. It's one of the most popular Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals among our readers.

This Amazon deal includes a Nintendo Switch console (the standard version, not the OLED version) plus a digital download code for the popular multiplayer game "Mario Kart 8."

You also get a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, so you can compete against racers around the world.

PlayStation 5 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' bundle: 15% off at Amazon



Walmart

If you want to get your hands on a new PlayStation 5 for less without having to buy a game separately, this bundle is your best bet. "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October 2023, and it's the web-slinger's biggest adventure yet.

You can explore the whole of New York City as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, both with their own unique set of abilities as their respective Spider-Man identities. There's plenty to see and do as you take on the mantle of one of the biggest comic book heroes of all time, and new and old enemies to run into as well.

Right now, you can get the PlayStation 5 "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Bundle at Amazon for 15% off, or just $499. That's discounted from its usual price of $559. This PS5 Cyber Monday deal is like getting a brand new game for free -- and a good game, at that.

Xbox Series S with accessories: $80 off at Walmart



Walmart

This Xbox Cyber Monday deal, also wildly popular with our readers, includes the console with a wireless controller, plus two Xbox wireless controllers in the shade "robot white." It includes 512GB of storage.

It has a nearly identical game library to the Xbox Series X. It's a more cost-effective alternative to the pricier Xbox console, so long as you don't mind giving up 4K graphics and a disc drive.

Get it now for $80 off. It's just $290 (regularly $370).

"This console is the best console for the price ever made in the industry," a Walmart customer says. "Would recommend to anyone needing a cheaper option for the best graphics at the price point."

The console is rated 4.4 stars at Walmart. It includes three months of Ultimate Game Pass.

Xbox Series X with 'Diablo IV': $60 off at Walmart

Walmart

This Walmart Cyber Monday gaming deal includes the console with a wireless controller, plus an extra controller and a free copy of "Diablo IV."

The game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series. As the fourth entry in the "Diablo" series, it's set in the world of Sanctuary and takes place 50 years after the events of "Diablo III: Reaper of Souls," its predecessor. This is the best that "Diablo" has looked and felt in a very long time.

It's the most immersive "Diablo" experience yet. The semi-open world feels alive and threatening. New classes and mechanics make for dynamic gameplay. Its engaging multiplayer modes foster cooperation and competition.

Get this Xbox Series X bundle now for $500 (regularly $560).

Don't need the extra controller? You can get a single controller Diablo IV Xbox X console bundle for $439 as a Walmart Cyber Monday deal, reduced from $560.

Meta Quest 2 bundle: $249 (save $50) plus get a $50 Amazon credit

Amazon

Experiencing virtual reality has never been more affordable: The Meta Quest 2 (128GB), regularly priced at $299, has been reduced to $249 as a Cyber Monday VR deal. And better yet, you'll get a $50 Amazon credit with code META50 when you buy it, so it's almost as if it's priced at just $199.

The Meta Quest 2 features 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback (vibrations). Enjoy a library of more than 500 VR games, including Among Us VR and Roblox. And the Meta Quest 2 is a powerful beast, too. It serves up zippy performance paired with immersive graphics that can help you play games like Beat Saber, Half-Life: Alyx, and more, all without needing additional hardware beyond the headset itself.

Anticipate playing a lot of games? You can upgrade to the 256GB Meta Quest 2 for $50 more.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series QLED: $280 and up at Amazon



Amazon

Amazon has a number of Cyber Monday TV deals, but the best deals are on the company's own branded Amazon Fire TVs. The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is the most advanced 4K TV that Amazon makes, with a QLED screen, dynamic brightness, hand-free operation via Alexa. It has a more premium look than the less expensive Amazon Fire TV 4 Series.

Right now, all sizes of the 4.5-star-rated Amazon Fire TV Omni Series are on sale for Cyber Monday at prices lower than they were on Black Friday.

40" Roku Smart TV by Philips: $128 at Walmart (save 14%)



Walmart

It's hard to beat this budget Roku TV deal at Walmart. Perfect for bedrooms, kitchens and other rooms where you don't need a massive new TV, this 40-inch Roku Smart TV is perfect. It connects to your home internet wirelessly, so you can stream all your favorite shows and movies without a separate cable box.

As you might expect, there aren't a lot of bells and whistles on this 1080p TV. It does, however, feature Dolby Audio, and it supports Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa. This TV is rated 4.8 stars by Walmart reviewers.

Regulary priced at $148, you can get this 40-inch Roku Smart TV by Philips for $128, a savings of $20 off the already incredible list price.

Samsung The Frame smart TV: $548 and up at Walmart



Samsung

This QLED TV is a fantastic-looking display that boasts beautiful color, with 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology that keeps the TV awash with over a billion colors. It has nearly zero light reflection, no matter if you're watching during the day or at night.

You can mount this incredibly thin TV flush against a wall and use Art Mode to turn it into a piece of art whenever the TV is not otherwise in use. Our expert TV reviewers love The Frame. It's also the single most popular TV among our readers.

We found Samsung's The Frame on sale just about everywhere, but the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals on this TV are at Walmart and Amazon.

First-ever discount on Samsung's The Frame Disney Edition ($110 off)

The special, limited edition Samsung The Frame Disney Edition comes with some exclusive features: A commemorative platinum bezel celebrating Disney's 100th anniversary, a Mickey Mouse-inspired remote and access to 100 art pieces from Disney movies. You can save up to $110 on this TV for Cyber Monday at Samsung.

This TV is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. The 75-inch size is sold out.

75" Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV: $898 at Walmart (save $600)



Walmart

This Google-powered smart TV comes with a lot of bells and whistles. Sony's Cognitive Processor XR upscales content to look its best in 4K, with boosted contrast, high brightness, deep blacks and natural-looking colors. It has intelligent motion handling, which reduces blur in fast-paced football games and video games. It comes on a multi-position stand -- the TV can be easily raised to support a soundbar.

Speaking of video games: This Sony Bravia TV is ideal if you're a PS5 gamer, because Sony packed in some features just for you. The 120Hz refresh rate makes game animations look their smoothest, especially when compared to a standard 60Hz refresh TV. Input lag is a low 8.5ms. It supports HLG and HDR10.

Normally priced at $1,498, get the Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV at Walmart's Cyber Monday 2023 sale for $898 while supplies last.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler: $480 at Dyson (save $119)



Amazon

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is the ultimate hair tool. It's got a bunch of versatile attachments designed to help you create all sorts of hairstyles. It's a great Christmas gift option for the beauty and haircare fan in your life, no matter if they have short or long locks.

The 4.2-star-rated Dyson AirWrap rarely goes on sale, even during peak sales events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday. However, right now, you get the popular styling tool at a $119 discount at Amazon and Dyson this Cyber Monday.

"It somehow magically wraps your hair around the wand so you don't have to," says a verified Amazon reviewer. "It creates the perfect, flowy, slightly irregular, natural looking curls."

Beats PowerBeats Pro: $150 at Amazon (40% off)



Amazon

Active users will love the Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds for their secure fit. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal for more rigorous activities such as running. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day. They're available in black, ivory and navy colors.

Amazon reviewers rate these earbuds 4.5 stars. "Much better than the Apple AirPods. Love these," says one reviewer.

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale at Amazon for 40% off with a special Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 deal. Save $100 on the earbuds now. You can add two years of AppleCare+ protection for $29 more.

Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones: $100 at Amazon (50% off)

Amazon

Amazon has a must-see half-off deal on Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones. They features a sleek, foldable design, on-ear controls, comfortable and spatial audio support. Beats Solo3 are rated 4.7 stars by Amazon reviewers.

We especially love the 40 hour battery life -- try getting that kind of longevity out of your favorite gym earbuds. (A five-minute quick charge via the micro USB port gives you 3 hours of battery life.)

Normally priced at $200, you can get these bestselling headphones for $100 (50% off).

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $40 (33% off)



Amazon

For a limited time, save $20 and purchase the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $40. This deal is for the current, 2022 version of the tablet that runs a modified version of Android. Features include a 7-inch touchscreen display, 10-hour battery life and 16GB of internal storage. This is the ad-supported version of the tablet; an ad-free version is available for $15 more.

This tablet offers a compact and lightweight design, so it's comfortable to hold for extended periods, while reading an eBook. It's compatible with many of Amazon's services, including Amazon shopping, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Audible, Alexa and Amazon Kids+.

Get the Amazon Fire 7 for $40 (regularly $60) with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for kids (12th Generation): $75 (save 50%)



Amazon

The latest (2022) version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 offers a really good value for the money, especially when its price has been cut to $75 at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The tablet offers an 8-inch touchscreen display and it comes with a durable case that's available in four color choices. Battery life is up to 12 hours. This latest model is 30% faster than the previous generation. It also offers a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and comes with Amazon's two year "Worry-Free Guarantee."

The more compact size of the Amazon Fire HD 8 makes it easier for smaller hands to hold. And using the integrated parental controls, which can be managed from any smartphone, an adult can pre-determine exactly what a child can do with this tablet (and when). While web surfing via the integrated web browser is available, only hand-picked sites can be accessed. Video calling is possible using the 2MP front-facing camera, but only with pre-approved people.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $179 at Walmart (32% off)

Walmart

This laptop may be under $200, but don't mistake it for a bucket of bolts that can't get things done. It boasts a 15.6-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 128GB to store all your documents and an Intel Pentium processor to handle all the tasks you feel like throwing at it.

The crisp 15.6-inch IPS display means consistently good viewing angles and plenty of screen real estate. It includes a great webcam with advanced noise reduction software for Zoom calls or daily meetings, and a battery that'll last you up to 11 hours and 45 minutes.

(Note that this laptop is not powerful enough to run games at high settings. If gaming is important to you, check out these Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals instead.)

Shark AI Ultra self-emptying robot vacuum: $298 (save 50%)



Walmart

Here's one of our favorite Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals: Walmart is offering the $599 Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum for just $298, making it less than half price. It features LIDAR mapping for obstacle detection, and supports voice-activated cleaning through Alexa and Google Assistant. The self-emptying base holds up to 2 months worth of dirt.

"This is one of the best purchases I have ever made," says one Walmart reviewer. "I have two labs that shed profusely, but my Shark robotic vacuum is doing a great job helping to keep my carpet and hardwood floors much cleaner than they were in the past."

iRobot Roomba 694: $159 at Amazon (42% off)



Amazon

The iRoobot Roomba 694 regularly retails for $275. It's a whopping 42% off at Amazon now for Cyber Monday. The Wi-Fi-enabled smart vac can be controlled remotely. The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, good if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate.

The 4.3-star-rated robot vacuum has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

Regularly priced at $275, you can get the iRobot Roomba 694 for $159 at Amazon this Cyber Monday.

Blink video doorbell: $30 (50% off) at Amazon



Blink via Amazon

Investing in a video doorbell is a great way to keep an eye on your home while you're away from the holidays and keep track of any package deliveries. With the help of your smartphone, the Blink video doorbell can help protect your home (and your packages). You can answer your door regardless of where you are, be instantly alerted if the doorbell picks up any motion near your door. It captures 1080p resolution recordings and offers two-way audio.

It's a great time to take advantage of this sale so you can beef up your home security with one of the best budget video doorbells you'll find right now.

The best-selling Blink video doorbells is on sale for $30 (regularly $60) now.

Cyber Monday streaming deals

This is the best time of year to subscribe to a streaming service -- all the top providers are offering Cyber Monday streaming deals. You can subscribe to Paramount+, Hulu, Disney+, Fubo and more, all at significant discounts off the usual monthly cost. Here are our top streaming deal picks.

Note: CBS News and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Paramount+ Cyber Monday deal: Get 3 months for $1.99 per month

Paramount+ gives you access to CBS original content, NFL football games airing on CBS and NCAA college football. Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII.

What you'll get with Paramount +:

All NFL games airing on CBS locally and nationally televised on all its subscription tiers

CBS programming including hit shows like "Survivor" and "NCIS"

Paramount + original programming like "Lawmen Bass Reaves" and "Tulsa King".

Professional soccer including the Champions League live

SEC college football games

Get Paramount+ Essential for $1.99/month for 3 months ($59.99 billed annually). Or, get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $3.99/month for 3 months ($119.99 billed annually). This limited-time offer ends Dec. 3, 2023. This Cyber Monday deal is only available to new and former subscribers.

Get a year of Hulu and Disney+ for $3 per month (deal ends today)

Known for its trove of high-quality original programming, Hulu is on sale for Cyber Monday. Access hit shows like "Only Murderers In The Building", "The Bear" and "The Kardashians" anytime.

Get Hulu for 99 cents per month for a year (with ads) for the first year, a savings of $85. You'll pay $7.99 per month after the first year and you can cancel anytime. Add Disney+ for $2 more per month (with ads). This deal is only available to new subscribers. Hurry, this deal ends Monday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Last day to get a year of Peacock for $1.99 per month (or $20 per year)

CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for Peacock's Cyber Monday deal. Your subscription gets you access to NBC original content and Peacock original programming. Stream NFL Sunday Night Football games that air live on NBC on Peacock, Big Ten football and get full coverage of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. And "The Office" superfans should know all nine seasons await you on Peacock.

The Peacock Cyber Monday deal is live and runs through Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Get Peacock for only $1.99/mo for 12 months (Code: BIGDEAL) or one year for $19.99 (Code: YEARLONG). Current rates apply after the first year (Peacock is currently $5.99/mo or $59.99/year). Cancel anytime. Available to new subscribers only.

Cyber Monday appliance deals

Shop the best Cyber Monday appliance deals from your favorite retailers, including must-see appliance deals from LG and Samsung. Even the designer-friendly and customizable Bespoke line is offering some impressive savings today.

LG smart side-by-side refrigerator: $1,600 at Best Buy (save $500)

Best Buy

This LG smart freestanding refrigerator has some must-have features, including InstaView. Knock twice to illuminate the window panel and see all your favorite food and beverages without ever opening the door.

This LG fridge features a craft ice maker that automatically makes batches of different kinds of ice (crushed, cubed, round). It features a water dispenser that automatically removes up to 99.99% of bacteria in its nozzle after 24 hours.

The refrigerator features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely using the LG ThinQ app. It's on sale now for $1,600 (regularly $2,100)

Samsung Bespoke Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+: $2,000 off at Samsung



Samsung

This is the lowest price we've seen on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator. The best thing about this fridge is its massive Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen.

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range: $972 off at Samsung

Samsung

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung's Bespoke line also lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate this electric range with all your Samsung appliances. Choose from five colors.

This 4.5-star-rated range is on sale now for $1,399 (regularly $2,371).

LG smart convection InstaView electric range: $301 off at Best Buy



Best Buy

The smart electric LG home appliance is outfitted with five burners and includes an air-fryer function. The entire device can be monitored and remotely controlled via your smartphone with LG's ThinQ App.

Don't want to open the oven and let out all the heat? Check the progress of your meal by knocking twice on the oven's window to activate the interior light. And you won't have to worry about fingerprints all over your range -- LG's PrintProof fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth.

"Loving this stove," an LG customer who purchased the home appliance says. "The features are amazing. The convection oven and air-fryer options are the best. The burners heat up fast."

Choose from two colors. This range is on sale right now for $949 (regularly $1,249).

LG stackable washer and dryer set: $700 off at Best Buy

LG via Best Buy

Savre space with a stackable laundry duo. This set features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right wash and dry motions, temperatures and fabric care. The machines offer a large capacity and can fit 11 to 13 bath towels.

This smart set includes Wi-Fi connectivity. Activate smart learner in the LG ThinQ app and the wash tower will remember your preferred settings. You can even use the smart pairing feature, which allows the washer to tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

Save $700 on this laundry set now at Best Buy.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled electric dryer with EasyLoad door: 30% off at LG



LG

This 4.6-star-rated dryer features a dual-opening door to make unloading clean laundry a breeze. The 7.3-cubic-foot LG home appliance is outfitted with sensors that detect moisture and auto-adjusts drying time to saving energy.

The machine's FlowSense duct clogging and clean filter indicators alert you when it's time to clean the ducts and lint filter for the best possible dry.

"I've had this try a little over a month and so far I am pleased with it. The style is attractive and it functions well," an LG reviewer says. "I also like the feature that lets you turn a light on while the dryer is running."

Get it now for $799 (regularly $1,149).

Cyber Monday kitchen deals



Give your kitchen an upgrade with these Cyber Monday cookware and small appliance deals. There's even one deal that -- and this is not a misprint -- is under $10. Just try to beat that.

38-piece Rubbermaid container set: $9

Walmart

For just $9, you get six 0.5-cup containers, five 1.25-cup containers, six 2-cup containers, one 3-cup container and one 5-cup container. All containers come with vented lids for easier reheating and spatter-resistance. The containers are BPA-free and made with non-toxic plastic.

The containers have gotten a lot of praise from reviewers on how well-made and sturdy they are for the price point. "These are one of the best food storage containers that we have ever purchased. They are the sturdiest yet. We use them for everything," says one Walmart reviewer.

The set is microwave and dishwasher-safe. Choose from teal or red container lids.

Pioneer Woman Prairie Signature cast aluminum frying pan: $18 at Walmart

Walmart

This 4-quart cast aluminum pan from The Pioneer Woman is a special Walmart-exclusive Black Friday release. It offers a large four-quart capacity perfect for cooking family dinners and special holiday meals. It has a nonstick coating that makes it easy to clean and comes with a high-quality glass lid.

The pan is available in two colors; charcoal and linen. Both color options feature a gorgeous speckle design.

Get this cast aluminum jumbo cooker pan now for just $18 at Walmart. But hurry-- Walmart's The Pioneer Woman deals tend to sell out.

The Pioneer Woman speckle 24-piece set: $109 ($20 off) at Walmart



The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

Good news, Pioneer Woman fans. Walmart just dropped another huge rollback on a customer-loved Pioneer Woman cookware set. The 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set is just $109 at Walmart right now for Cyber Monday. It typically retails for $129.

The 24-piece set has everything you need to cook just about anything in the kitchen. The set includes a 1-quart saucepan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart dutch oven with lid, a 9.5-inch fry pan, a 12-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, an 8-inch cast iron skillet, two mini au gratins, two silicone sleeves, a nylon spatula and an acacia wood turner and spoon. The must-have set is made with quick-heating aluminum and features a nonstick coating for easy cleaning.

Choose from three colors.

Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker: $49 (17% off) at Walmart

Walmart

The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single-serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.

This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.

Normally $59, you can pick this Keurig coffee maker up for $49 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, making it a great gift pick under $50.

Ninja AF101 air fryer: $79: 38% off at Amazon



Ninja via Amazon

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars!

This kitchen gadget can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for just $80 (regularly $130).

Philips 3200 series fully automatic espresso machine: 45% off at Amazon



Philips via Amazon

The 4.2-star-rated Philips 3200 series espresso machine can make up to five black and milk-based coffee varieties at the touch of a button. Its LatteGo milk frother expertly froths your milk so that you can prepare silky smooth lattes and cappuccinos. This kitchen gadget even lets you adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage.

"This was our first super-automatic maker. I'm a fan of straight espresso and the shots are delicious and perfectly made every time," an Amazon reviewer says. "My wife likes cappuccinos and the milk frother works well. It is fairly easy to use with no difficult settings to figure out."

This Amazon Cyber Monday deal is one of our readers' favorite. Originally $1,000, you can get it at Amazon for $549.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0: $99 (34% off) at Our Place

Our Place

The oven-safe Our Place Always Pan is popular with cooking enthusiasts and kitchen-decor lovers, thanks to its gorgeous design and versatility. Built to do the work of 10 cookware pieces, the Always Pan 2.0 can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, bake, boil, serve and store. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it.

It's versatile enough to handle several different cooking functions and just about any dish you would want to make. The pan includes Thermakind, Our Place's advanced, long-lasting ceramic nonstick coating to make cooking and cleanup a breeze.

This gorgeous pan comes in your choice of 12 colors. It is available for $99 (regular $150) during the Our Place Cyber Monday sale.

KitchenAid 5.5-quart bowl-lift stand mixer: $249 (save $200) at Best Buy



Best Buy

Looking for a stand mixer for your holiday baking? Then check out this Best Buy Cyber Monday deal on a 5.5-quart KitchenAid stand mixer. The bowl-lift mixer offers twice the power if KitchenAid's tilt-head mixers.

The on-sale mixer offers 11 different mixing speeds that can fold, stir, beat, knead and shred ingredients. The mixer's three-point locking bowl provides added stability when mixing heavy, dense ingredients.

It comes with a dough hook, wire whip attachemt and a coated flat beater.

Get this top-rated stand mixer now for $249 at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale.

Keurig K-Elite: 37% off at Amazon



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family. The 4.7-star-rated device has a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cold winter nights.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews. It offers five brewing size options, from 4 to 12 ounces.

"I'm so pleased with this Keurig. [It was] so easy to set up and use. I love the iced coffee feature [and] how it gives different cup sizes also. Definitely worth the money," one verified purchaser on Amazon says.

Get the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker for $119 now on Amazon.

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer: $67 (33% off) at Amazon

Amazon

KitchenAid is one of the best-known names when it comes to cooking tools. Its Yummly-branded smart meat thermometer is a slick-looking option that's not only completely wireless, but app and Bluetooth-supported to help you cook up tasty meals with meat that you can sear, grill, or bake to the perfect temperature every time.

Just insert the thermometer in the meat you're working with and forget it! The app can help let you know when you need to change the heat, flip anything, or let the meat rest. It also has programming to help you cook fish and poultry, too. You can leave it indwelling in your meal until it's ready to come out, so it's easy-peasy.

Right now, you can grab this smart meat thermometer for just $67. That's a savings of 33% and $33 off its normal price of $100. This also happens to be the Yummly meat thermometer's lowest price yet, so if you have your eye on it, now's the time to snag it and make some seriously delicious meals.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel set: $160 (74% off) at Wayfair



Wayfair

If you're looking for doorbuster savings, this is the Wayfair kitchen deal for you. The Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 68% off. This comprehensive set makes a great gift for the home chef or any easy full-kitchen cookware makeover for your own home.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered sauté pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

The 11-piece set retails for $615 at list price, but it's currently marked down to just $160. That's quite a steal for an 11-piece premium stainless-steel cookware set that's rated 4.7 stars at Wayfair.

Cyber Monday toy deals

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get some Christmas shopping done for all the boys and girls in your life. Here are our top toy finds.

Most popular toy of Christmas 2023: Barbie Dreamhouse: $139 (save 30%) at Amazon

Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the Barbie fan in your life, you can't go wrong with this year's Barbie Dreamhouse. This 75+ piece set features a Barbie Dreamhouse playset with a 3-story slide, a pool party area and pet accessories.

It's likely to be one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the season, especially for young fans of the Barbie movie.

"This year's Dreamhouse showcases a harmonious blend of nostalgic elements we've loved from previous models with modern, innovative features that resonate with today's kids," an Amazon reviewer who reported that the Dreamhouse was a big hit with their kids says.

The 4.7-star-rated playset is on sale for $139 at Amazon and Walmart for Cyber Monday, reduced from $199.

Lego Marvel Iron Man armory building set: $45 (50% off) at Walmart



Walmart

You're sure to become the favorite gift giver thanks to this big Cyber Monday deal on the Lego Marvel Iron Man building set.

Part of the Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Series, this set includes iconic figurines, Iron Man's changing room, a sports car, iconic accessories, a workshop area and must-have figurines including Tony Stark, Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, War Machine and Whiplash.

The set measures 15.04 x 10.31 x 2.22 Inches and is suitable for kids aged 7 and up. It's on sale at Walmart for $45 (reduced from $90).

Cyber Monday sleep deals



It's a great time to buy a mattress or upgrade your bedding, especially if you're hosting any holiday guests. There are a ton of Cyber Monday online deals on a variety of mattresses and bedding options from popular sleep brands. You can save up to 40% off on a new mattress or shop Cyber Monday deals on bedroom furniture right now.

Plufl, the dog bed for people: $299 (save $200)

Plufl via Amazon

It's a pet bed, but for people. Like a sofa bed, you can lounge in it with your dog, cuddle in it with your partner or just chill out alone on the Plufl.

According to the brand, the Plufl is designed to cradle away anxiety and calm your nervous system. It's made with orthopedic gel-infused memory foam and features 360 degrees of supportive plush pillow bolsters. The vegan fur exterior is machine washable, and the bed is completely free of mercury, lead, formaldehyde and phthalates.

The Plufl typically retails for $499, but it's just for $299 with this Cyber Monday deal.

Nolah Evolution 15" mattress: 35% off at Nolah

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Evolution is the brand's bestselling mattress. It features the brand's patented HDMax Tri-Zone coils, offering targeted back support and responsive pressure relief. It's equipped with a breathable cover and a heat-dissipating Euro topper to provide cushioning and cooling.

The Evolution comes in three firmness levels, so you can choose the option that best meets your weight, sleep position and comfort preferences. The mattress pairs well with any adjustable base.

Right now when you buy this mattress you'll also receive two free Nolah squishy pillows.

Choose from seven sizes. This mattress shown is a queen.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress: 40% off at Nectar

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers. It's 40% off now, as are the other mattresses at the site. The 4.7-star-rated mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology for improved temperature regulation.

The mattress is made with phase change material that reacts to your body's changing temperature so you can stay comfortable. It features heat-absorbent polyethylene fibers that help wick excess body heat away to promote cooler sleep.

"There are mornings I wake in the same position as when I went to sleep," a Nectar Sleep customer says. "I'm always overjoyed when that happens! That never happened on our previous (memory foam-topped) mattress. Also, the mattress breathes well."

The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

Choose from seven sizes. The mattress pictured is a queen.

Casper mattresses are up to 30% off

Casper

The Casper Nova Hybrid mattress features two layers of foam that create seven ergonomic zones to provide support and spinal alignment. The mattress is outfitted with thousands of perforations to help heat and humidity flow away from you, making it a great choice for hot sleepers.

The mattress features a firm border to provide edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily, without sinking over time. It gently sinks the shoulders and provides more support under the waist, lower back and hips to ergonomically align your spine. Its resilient springs add a little lift, support and airflow to the mattress.

"Extremely comfortable," a Casper customer says of this 4.6-star-rated mattress. "Does not shift weight when my partner moves or gets out of bed. I no longer have night sweats. Very satisfied!"

The mattress is 25% off right. Choose from five sizes.

Buffy Cloud comforter: 25% off at Buffy



Buffy

Buffy is a sustainable bedding brand known for its cloud-like, cooling bedding. One of the most popular Buffy products is the Cloud comforter. It's a fluffy, hypoallergenic comforter that offers an airy feel. It's also an eco-friendly option -- the comforter is made with ultra-soft materials spun from recycled plastics (approximately 50 plastic bottles). It's machine washable.

"This comforter was exactly what I expected and exactly what I wanted. Like a fluffy, warm cloud. We bought two more," a reviewer on Buffy's website says.

The bestselling comforter is currently 25% off. Prices start at $94 for a full size comforter. The queen size, which is typically priced at $189, is now available for just $142. Shipping is free.

Brooklinen organic cotton sheet bundle: $283 (save 44%) at Brooklinen

Brooklinen

It's a great time to buy an organic cotton bedding set from Brooklinen. The bedding retailer's organic cotton hardcore sheet bundle is 44% off right now. The 4.6-star-rated set includes a core sheet set with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, a duvet cover and 2 extra pillowcases.

The organic cotton sheets are crisp, breathable and feel like sleeping in your favorite button down. Plus, Brooklinen's organic cotton sheets get softer with every wash.

Choose from seven colors. The set is available in full, queen, king and California king sizes. The price shown is for the queen set.

Luna "Dreamland Delight" sherpa fleece weighted blanket: 46% off at Luna



Luna

This hypoallergenic fleece weighted blanket is filled with 15 pounds of microfiber and glass beads. This cozy sherpa blanket is machine washable and includes a two-year warranty.

This blanket can fit a queen bed and it's safe for people with allergies. One side is covered in soft sherpa fleece, perfect for chilly winter nights.

"This is the coziest blanket ever," a Luna reviewer says. "I have to fight my cats to use it because they always want to be on it. I wasn't sure how I'd do with the weight but I got the best night of sleep I've ever gotten."

It's on sale now for $70 for Cyber Monday, reduced from $130.

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch blanket: $109 (save $25) at Big Blanket Co.



Big Blanket Co

Treat yourself to an extra-large, ultra-cozy blanket from Big Blanket Co. for less. Right now, this 10-foot by 10-foot blanket is on sale at $109, reduced from $134.

"These blankets are perfect," a reviewer raves. "The material is heavier and denser than most blankets, almost giving a weighted blanket feel but still being able to breathe. Not to mention they are sooooo so soft," they share. "The best part is if you want more weight, more warmth, more squish, there is plenty of blanket to double it up."

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna is also a big fan of this blanket. "I never knew that I needed a 10-foot blanket, but this Big Blanket Co blanket has been such a game changer," she says. "It's super soft and stretchy, and most of all spacious. It has a comfortable weight and doesn't slide off the bed while I sleep."

Cyber Monday travel deals



Top luggage brands aren't known for putting their influencer-favorite models on sale. But Cyber Monday 2023 is turning out to be an exception. Get ready for holiday travel with these hot luggage deals from Away, Amazon, Monos, Walmart and Beis.

Away Aluminum collection: 20% off at Away

Away

Away's upgraded aluminum edition offers a more wallet-friendly alternative to Rimowa with the same features as the durable polycarbonate bags that put the brand on the map. Away also offers a warranty that covers damage to the shell, wheels, handles, zippers and other functional elements of the suitcases. This provides added peace of mind when splurging on pricier suitcases.

The aluminum version of Away luggage comes in four sizes: two carry-ons and two check-in. It's available in three metal tones: silver, onyx black and rose gold. The standard carry-on weighs 10.1 pounds, the medium-sized one weighs 10.6 pounds, the smaller check-in is 13.3 pounds and the larger version is 16 pounds.

All are 20% off right now during the Away Cyber Monday sale.

Monos Carry-On Pro: 20% off at Monos

Monos

Business travelers may prefer the Pro model of the Monos Carry-On, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets. The pocket fits laptops up to 16 inches and protects the laptop with the same aerospace-grade polycarbonate that is used for the rest of the suitcase.

The Monos Carry-On Pro measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches and weighs 7.8 lbs. It can hold enough for a two to five-day trip. It's currently 20% off (savings shown in cart).

"I really liked the overall feel and design of my carry on pro. Smooth and glided around with ease. I love the outer pocket for convenience," a reviewer shares.

Get the Monos Carry-On Pro for 20% off during the Monos Cyber Monday sale. It can also be purchased in a bundle set with other Monos products for extra savings.

Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $67 (52% off) at Amazon



Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets.

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant. It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $67. Choose from multiple colors. Prices may vary by color.

Samsonite Winfield 2 28-inch carry-on: $149 (25% off) at Amazon



Amazon

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under seven pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up."

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 25% off on Amazon for Cyber Monday. It comes in 14 colors. Price varies by color.

Beis The Carry-On roller: 25% off at Beis

Beis

The Carry-On roller is a popular option from Shay Mitchell's Beis luggage line and a steal at under $200 right now. The 21-inch roller features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable silicone-grip handle.

The carry-on features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels for easy navigation and control. It also expands up to two inches in case your do a bit of shopping on your trip and need some extra space on the trip home.

The carry-on is on sale now for 25% off during the Beis Travel Cyber Monday sale. It's available in seven stylish colors.

Paravel Aviator carry-on: $237 (40% off) at Paravel

Paravel

Carbon-neutral, sustainable luggage brand Paravel offers some stylish luggage options. The Paravel Aviator is geared with frictionless, carbon-steel-bearing wheels with 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle for walking (or running) through the airport. Each bag is made from recycled materials and comes with vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim.

Paravel states that this carry-on holds two to four days worth of clothes and one to two pairs of shoes, making it ideal for long weekend trips.

The carry-on is currently on sale for $237 (regularly $395) during the Paravel Cyber Monday sale.

Looking for even more Cyber Monday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.