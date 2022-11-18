This week on "Sunday Morning": The Food Issue (November 20)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

CBS News

Jane Pauley hosts our annual holiday broadcast exploring all things epicurean!

COVER STORY: Highlights of cannabis cuisine

Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.

For more info:

In the middle of Georgia, Joe Franklin's 78-acre citrus farm is growing fruit you'd normally expect to find hundreds of miles south in Florida.

U.S: With climate change, crops migrate north

Farmers have always dealt with the whims of Mother Nature, but a warming planet could prove devastating to farms all over the world. Correspondent Ben Tracy reports on how climate change is already changing what crops can be grown where, and how some food companies are turning to artificial intelligence to help find solutions.

For more info:



BEVERAGES: The effervescent history of soda

"Dirty soda" – soda, sparkling water, or energy drinks with added flavorings – is a popular new take, with roots in Utah, on an old recipe that started as a pharmacy staple. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti looks at the history, and future, of the soda fountain.

For more info:



VEGETABLES: The secret behind baby carrots

They're cute, there's no need to peel or wash 'em, and they're extraordinarily popular; 70% of all carrots sold today are the baby kind. But they are technically not "baby carrots." Correspondent David Pogue looks at the "Eureka!" moment when a farmer found a way to reduce waste and sell more vegetables.

For more info:

Correspondent Martha Teichner with Eric Ripert, chef and co-owner of New York's Le Bernardin. CBS News

RESTAURANTS: Le Bernardin at 50

It's recognized as one of the greatest restaurants in the world: Le Bernardin, founded in Paris 50 years ago, and now based in New York City. Chef and co-owner Eric Ripert talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about how running a restaurant with three Michelin stars is an extension of his approach to life: aiming to make a difference.

For more info:

Cacio e Pepe from pizza maker Stefano Callegari. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Bringing authentic Neapolitan pizza home

In Naples, the birthplace of pizza, pizza makers (or pizzaioli) extoll the traditions of wood-burning ovens. But with the growing popularity of at-home pizza ovens, the Verace Pizza Napoletana Association, which usually teaches the pros, now offers online courses for pizza enthusiasts. Correspondent Seth Doane reports.

For more info:



BEVERAGES: A new trend brews: Non-alcoholic beers & mocktails

In recent years, non-alcoholic beer sales have increased 70%, and no good cocktail list is complete without a few "mocktails." "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks about the latest "sober-curious" trends with New York Times' chief wine critic Eric Asimov, who samples some tasty beverages, no alcohol required.

For more info:

From our tasting:



BEVERAGES: Cool: The story of ice

Let's be clear: Ice is more than just frozen cubes of water. Correspondent Serena Altschul checks out how the quality of ice is key to a cocktail.

For more info:

Jennifer Prezioso took over her grandfather Moe's butcher shop, Albanese Meats & Poultry, in New York's Little Italy. CBS News

MEATS: A NYC butcher shop frozen in time

Jennifer Prezioso dreamed of a life as an actress, but when her grandfather, who ran the last butcher shop on Little Italy's Elizabeth Street, started slowing down, she took on a new role: apprentice butcher. Now she runs Albanese Meats & Poultry, which will soon mark its 100th year. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Prezioso about a New York City institution that's half-museum, half-butcher shop.

For more info:

Albanese Meats & Poultry on Instagram and Facebook



SMALL WONDERS: The long and short of microgreens

In 1993 engineer-turned-farmer Michael Clark was supplying produce to his friend, Virginia chef Craig Hartman, who requested some "baby greens." The result: ever-smaller lettuce leaves. Today, these tiny vegetables are a big ingredient in fancy restaurants, food magazines and windowsill farms. Correspondent David Pogue reports on how a trend was born.

For more info:



SUNDAY PROFILE: Linda Ronstadt: A taste of home

Singer Linda Ronstadt has always done the unexpected. And now, the woman who admits that she can't cook has put out a memoir that is focused, in part, on traditional Sonoran recipes from her childhood. She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her book, "Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands."

For more info:

Ukrainian Borsch With Pork Ribs by chef Ievgen Klopotenko. YouTube

WORLD: How Ukrainian chef Ievgen Klopotenko defends his country

When Russian troops launched their invasion last spring, Ukraine's most famous chef, Ievgen Klopotenko, shut down his acclaimed Kyiv restaurant, 100 Rokiv, and reopened it as a military canteen. Now he's back to serving customers – and supporting his country's identity by promoting its native cuisine, including borsch. Correspondent Holly Williams goes in the kitchen with Klopotenko for a taste of Ukraine.

For more info:

Correspondent Jim Axelrod with Riad Ghazali, owner of David's Brisket House in Brooklyn, which sells halal meats instead of kosher. CBS News

RESTAURANTS: The rise of Halal meat

Halal meat is becoming a popular meat of choice at restaurants across the country – from Chinese, Italian, Korean and Mexican to Jewish delis and BBQ eateries, all dished up with a halal meat. Correspondent Jim Axelrod reports.

For more info:

CBS News

WORLD: A purple passion for ube

The purple yam, a staple and rising export from the Philippines, is a feast for the eyes when used in cakes, pies, drinks or ice cream. Correspondent Elaine Quijano checks out the ube, the vivid violet tuber that's taking root in America.

For more info:



SMALL WONDERS: The future of watermelons looks smaller and smaller

Syngenta Vegetable Seeds was one of the first companies to introduce mini-watermelons – watermelons that are easier to carry, more likely to fit in your refrigerator, less wasteful, and available year-round. Correspondent David Pogue samples the ripeness of melon in miniature.

For more info:

Musician and podcast host Hrishikesh Hirway serves up a slice of his mother's Mango Pie. CBS News

COMMENTARY: Giving thanks, through the joy of Mango Pie

For this Thanksgiving holiday, musician and "Song Exploder" host Hrishikesh Hirway offers his thoughts on how food – including his mom's Mango Pie recipe – brings people together as an instrument of love.

For more info:



Nature: TBD





Web Exclusives:

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Wes Moore, and "The Other Wes Moore" (Video)

In November 2022 Baltimore native Wes Moore, a Rhodes scholar, Army officer and White House Fellow, became the first Black to be elected Governor of Maryland. But his life story, as told in his bestselling 2010 book "The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates," could not have been more different from that of another Baltimore man, also named Wes Moore, whose fate was to be imprisoned for life for murder. Correspondent Russ Mitchell talks with both Wes Moores in this "CBS Sunday Morning" report that originally aired May 2, 2010.

From the documentary "The Wind Blows the Border." DOC NYC

MOVIES: DOC NYC documentary film festival returns: Real life on screens and at home

America's largest non-fiction film festival is back, both in New York City theaters and streaming online, presenting more than 200 features and shorts.

For more info:

DOC NYC, through November 27





"HERE COMES THE SUN": Actress Julia Roberts, and Moxie the soft drink (Video)

Actress Julia Roberts sits down with Jane Pauley to discuss her new romantic comedy, "Ticket to Paradise," parenthood, and her love for knitting. Then, Nancy Giles travels to Maine to learn about the soft drink, Moxie.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!