The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

CBS News

Jane Pauley hosts our annual "Eat, Drink & Be Merry" holiday broadcast exploring all things epicurean! Check out our menu...



COVER STORY: Taking on credit card debt to buy food

This Thanksgiving, Americans are paying 32% more for food compared to what we paid in 2020. But according to a recent survey, about 35% of us are using credit cards to buy groceries – and many are having trouble paying off that food debt. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at how rising costs, and the ease of Buy Now Pay Later apps, contribute to ever-tighter food budgets.

For more info:

Bun Bun Bakery, a licensed MEHKO, operates out of Sofia Draco's kitchen in Highland Park, Calif. CBS News

DINING: Home-cooked meals, to go

In California, more than 1,300 small kitchens are licensed to make and sell food. These MEHKOs (short for "micro enterprise home kitchen operations") operate out of homes, allowing cooks to pursue their passions, make supplementary income, or test out potential dining concepts without the investment required for food trucks or traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants. Correspondent Luke Burbank talked with some of the home chefs who turn family recipes into culinary passion projects.

For more info:



TRIPTYCH#1: Brussels sprouts

David Pogue reports.

Mo Rocca dines at a Wisconsin supper club. CBS News

DINING: Wisconsin's supper clubs, where community is always on the menu

Chain restaurants put a lot of America's supper clubs out of business in the 1950s and '60s, but the family-run dinner establishments continue to thrive in Wisconsin, built on Midwestern hospitality and friendliness. Correspondent Mo Rocca reports.

For more info:

The Sardinian pasta su filindeu. CBS News

WORLD: Sardinian pasta: Making the "Threads of God"

In the rugged interior of Sardinia, a dedicated few still make a traditional form of pasta called su filindeu, or The Threads of God. Correspondent Seth Doane finds out what goes into making what is often called the rarest pasta on Earth.

For more info:

Chef Kwame Onwuachi. CBS News

U.S.: Kwame Onwuachi's culinary journey

Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi's Tatiana, located in New York's Lincoln Center, was named the best restaurant in the city by The New York Times two years in a row. Onwuachi discusses his Afro-Caribbean menu, and his path to becoming one of today's brightest culinary stars, with correspondent Nancy Giles.

For more info:



TRIPTYCH #2: Cottage cheese

David Pogue reports.

For more info:

A meal served outdoors. CBS News

OUTDOORS: Just add water: Creating food for the great outdoors

Freeze-dried and dehydrated foods have become popular with hikers for their outdoor adventures. Correspondent Conor Knighton witnesses the processes used to turn entire meals – from beef stroganoff to chicken cashew curry – into backpackable bags.

For more info:

Actor Tony Shalhoub and his daughter, Josie Adams, discuss their book, "We Thought They'd Never Leave: Musings on Food and Family." CBS News

BOOKS: Tony Shalhoub on food, family, and his book, "We Thought They'd Never Leave"

For Emmy- and Tony-winning actor Tony Shaloub ("Monk," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), food had always been an integral part of family. And now he's teamed with daughter Josie Adams to write a food memoir: "We Thought They'd Never Leave," the story of their family, their reunions, and their recipes. They talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about the importance of breaking bread.

For more info:



TRIPTYCH #3: Chilean Sea Bass

David Pogue reports.



U.S.: Gullah cuisine

Martha Teichner reports.

For more info:

Serving up guri guri on Maui. CBS News

U.S.: Guri guri: A Hawaiian favorite

The ingredients that go into the Hawaiian dessert guri guri – creamier than sherbet and lighter than ice cream – are a closely-guarded family secret. But on the island of Maui, where it's been served for generations, it's also a way of life. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

For more info:

Tasaka Guri Guri, Kahului, Hawaii



NATURE: Turkeys



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.