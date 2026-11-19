This week on "Sunday Morning" (Nov. 22): The Food Issue
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)
Jane Pauley hosts our annual "Eat, Drink & Be Merry" holiday broadcast exploring all things epicurean! Check out our menu...
COVER STORY: Taking on credit card debt to buy food
This Thanksgiving, Americans are paying 32% more for food compared to what we paid in 2020. But according to a recent survey, about 35% of us are using credit cards to buy groceries – and many are having trouble paying off that food debt. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at how rising costs, and the ease of Buy Now Pay Later apps, contribute to ever-tighter food budgets.
For more info:
- Aldi Grocery Stores
- Kassandra Martinchek, senior researcher associate, Urban Institute
- Jordan Williams on TikTok
DINING: Home-cooked meals, to go
In California, more than 1,300 small kitchens are licensed to make and sell food. These MEHKOs (short for "micro enterprise home kitchen operations") operate out of homes, allowing cooks to pursue their passions, make supplementary income, or test out potential dining concepts without the investment required for food trucks or traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants. Correspondent Luke Burbank talked with some of the home chefs who turn family recipes into culinary passion projects.
For more info:
- Sofia Draco's Bun Bun Bakery, Highland Park, Calif.
- Sydney Wayser and Isaac Watters' Granada, Echo Park, Calif.
- Adreana Obienu's Village Gate Kitchen, Los Angeles (Instagram)
- The Cook Alliance
- Cook Connect: The MEHKO Finder
TRIPTYCH#1: Brussels sprouts
David Pogue reports.
DINING: Wisconsin's supper clubs, where community is always on the menu
Chain restaurants put a lot of America's supper clubs out of business in the 1950s and '60s, but the family-run dinner establishments continue to thrive in Wisconsin, built on Midwestern hospitality and friendliness. Correspondent Mo Rocca reports.
For more info:
- The Edgewater Supper Club, Jefferson, Wis.
- The Duck Inn Supper Club, Delavan, Wis.
- "Wisconsin Supper Clubs: One for the Road" by Ron Faiola (Agate Midway), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- wisconsinsupperclubs.com
WORLD: Sardinian pasta: Making the "Threads of God"
In the rugged interior of Sardinia, a dedicated few still make a traditional form of pasta called su filindeu, or The Threads of God. Correspondent Seth Doane finds out what goes into making what is often called the rarest pasta on Earth.
For more info:
- Historian and food anthropologist Alessandra Guigoni (Instagram)
- Il Rifugio, Nuoro, Sardinia
- Graziella Frau's I Preziosi di Graziella, Siniscola, Sardinia
- Luca Floris
U.S.: Kwame Onwuachi's culinary journey
Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi's Tatiana, located in New York's Lincoln Center, was named the best restaurant in the city by The New York Times two years in a row. Onwuachi discusses his Afro-Caribbean menu, and his path to becoming one of today's brightest culinary stars, with correspondent Nancy Giles.
For more info:
- Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi, New York City
- "All Hours: Crazy Good Food for Whatever, Whenever: A Cookbook" by Kwame Onwuachi with Joshua David Stein (Knopf), in Hardcover, Spiral-Bound, and eBook formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, N.Y.
TRIPTYCH #2: Cottage cheese
David Pogue reports.
For more info:
OUTDOORS: Just add water: Creating food for the great outdoors
Freeze-dried and dehydrated foods have become popular with hikers for their outdoor adventures. Correspondent Conor Knighton witnesses the processes used to turn entire meals – from beef stroganoff to chicken cashew curry – into backpackable bags.
For more info:
- Mountain House
- Good To-Go
- Kittery Trading Post, Kittery, Maine
BOOKS: Tony Shalhoub on food, family, and his book, "We Thought They'd Never Leave"
For Emmy- and Tony-winning actor Tony Shaloub ("Monk," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), food had always been an integral part of family. And now he's teamed with daughter Josie Adams to write a food memoir: "We Thought They'd Never Leave," the story of their family, their reunions, and their recipes. They talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about the importance of breaking bread.
For more info:
- "We Thought They'd Never Leave: Musings on Food and Family" by Tony Shalhoub with Josie Adams (Gallery Books), in Hardcover, Large Print, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- Massara, New York City
TRIPTYCH #3: Chilean Sea Bass
David Pogue reports.
U.S.: Gullah cuisine
Martha Teichner reports.
For more info:
U.S.: Guri guri: A Hawaiian favorite
The ingredients that go into the Hawaiian dessert guri guri – creamier than sherbet and lighter than ice cream – are a closely-guarded family secret. But on the island of Maui, where it's been served for generations, it's also a way of life. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
For more info:
- Tasaka Guri Guri, Kahului, Hawaii
NATURE: Turkeys
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