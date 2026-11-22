New book recommendations from The Reader and "Sunday Morning"
The Reader, Washington Monthly's new online resource for book lovers, offers reviews, essays, and recommendations on new releases by some of the world's top writers.
Each week "Sunday Morning" will present two books — one fiction, one non-fiction — chosen for our viewers, courtesy of The Reader.
November 22
Essays
"How to Cook a Wolf" by food writer M.F.K. Fisher (1908-1992), celebrates cooking as a vital act of self-respect, even when money is tight. Originally published in 1942 (in the midst of World War II rationing), this Picador edition features a new introduction by Tamar Adler.
Non-fiction
"Voices from the Kitchen: Personal Narratives from New York's Immigrant Restaurant Workers," edited by chef and restaurateur Marc Meyer (Beacon Press), highlights stories worth savoring of the people who keep the city's dining industry functioning. "Restaurants as we know them in the United States would not exist without immigrant labor," Meyer writes.
November 15
Fiction
"Stations" by Louise Kennedy (Riverhead Books), a novel about family secrets, and their revelations' effects on two teenagers in 1980s Ireland.
Non-fiction
"The Sensualist: Adventures in Pure Pleasure" by Gary Shteyngart (Random House), a collection of essays by The New York Times bestselling author of "Super Sad True Love Story."
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