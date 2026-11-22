He was a detective with a quirk in "Monk," and played an alien opposite the "Men in Black." But if you really want to feel the soul of Tony Shalhoub, this character might be it: the stubborn chef Primo in "Big Night," his 1996 film with Stanley Tucci about food, family and … even more food.

Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci as brothers running a struggling Italian restaurant in New Jersey in "Big Night" (1998). Samuel Goldwyn Pictures/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Shalhoub is himself an investor in a New York City restaurant, Massara, where he invited us last week to break bread with his daughter, Josie Adams. The act of breaking bread, he said, is very important: "It's part of the family tradition, really. Having bread at the center of the table, it's how we were formed."

He's even made a TV series, "Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread," about different types of bread from different places.

For him and his family, the passion for food can be traced back to a time when there wasn't any. Shalhoub's father, Joseph, was born in war-torn Lebanon. Orphaned at a young age, he faced hunger and food shortages as a child. "A lot of his early memories were about that hunger," he said, "so that ties into our current family situation and our appreciation for and devotion to preparing food and feeding each other."

Actor Tony Shalhoub with his daughter, Josie Adams, discuss their book, "We Thought They'd Never Leave: Musings on Food and Family." CBS News

The Shalhoubs settled in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and by the time Tony came along in 1953, there were a lot of mouths to feed; he was one of ten children.

The family was close, and stayed that way. Every summer, the entire extended Shalhoub clan – more than 50 in all – gathers in Wisconsin for a reunion. It's a week of big, homecooked meals and intense family bonding. And when the party's over, everyone gets a traditional Shalhoub family send-off: "At the end of the week," Tony said, "as people are loading up their cars, everyone else who's remaining gathers in a line in the drive and raises their hands," and a chorus cries out: "We thought they'd never leave!"

Gallery Books

"We Thought They'd Never Leave" became the title of a book Shalhoub co-wrote with Josie, the story of their family and its recipes.

She actually started it during the pandemic, when both of her parents (Tony and actor Brooke Adams) were sick with COVID, and she feared that their memories and recipes would be lost forever. So, she gave them both journals to write it all down. "My dad was like, 'Do you think we're going to die? Why are you giving us this right now?'" Josie said. "He's like, 'I'm better now!' So I said, 'OK, well, will you maybe work on this cookbook with me? I'd like to do the family cookbook for real.' And he said yes."

Shalhoub and his wife raised two daughters in Los Angeles as he navigated the feast-or-famine life of a Hollywood actor. But for every Emmy-winning success like "Monk," there were lesser roles. "Sometimes there were jobs that I did that were just for the money," he said. "Do I regret doing those jobs? Not really. I mean, maybe one or two, but sometimes you just got to eat."

In 2016 he said he wanted to take a break from screen acting, move to New York, and just do live theater. He won a Tony Award for best lead actor in a musical for "The Band's Visit."

But then he got a job offer that was irresistible. As family patriarch Abe Weissman in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Shalhoub won his fifth Emmy.

In real life, Shalhoub has been married to Brooke Adams for 34 years, and he actually does a lot of the cooking at home. Josie said, "Yeah, you cook for Mom a lot. Every morning my dad wakes up before my mom and makes her a cappuccino and brings it to her in bed. Every single morning."

"Except when I'm not there!" he laughed.

And that's the Shalhoub family's love language: cooking and serving each other, whether it's one loved one, or a crowd of 50.

Waving goodbye at the end of a Shalhoub family reunion. Tony Shalhoub

Josie said, "It's really easy to send a text and say, 'I love you, thinking about you.' But it's a lot harder to do something for someone else. And that's what this whole reunion is about: getting together and showing the people that you love, that you love them."

READ AN EXCERPT: "We Thought They'd Never Leave" by Tony Shalhoub with Josie Adams

Recipes:



Story produced by John D'Amelio. Editor: Steven Tyler.

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