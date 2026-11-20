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Emmy- and Tony Award-winning actor Tony Shalhoub's new book, "We Thought They'd Never Leave: Musings on Food and Family" (written with daughter Josie Adams, and published by Gallery Books), offers reflections on food and his extended family, including their yearly ritual of a week-long summer reunion.

Read an excerpt below, and don't miss Tracy Smith's interview with Tony Shalhoub and Josie Adams on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 22!

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Origin Story

What kind of lunatic family willingly gathers fifty-plus people in one place for seven days straight with no catered food, no outside help, and no exit strategy? Mine.

Every July, we converge in Wisconsin like salmon returning to spawn. Only with more card games, more garlic, and slightly less grace. Outsiders never believe it when I explain it to them. Nearly all my relatives, across four generations, cooking every meal from scratch, cleaning up the fallout, negotiating sleeping arrangements, and arguing over who's on the hook for Tuesday breakfast. No, we don't get paid. Yes, we do it every year. And the most bewildered question I'm always asked is ... Why?!

I used to respond with logistics. I'd explain how each family takes a night to cook, how we rotate the duties—head chef, sous chef, cleanup crew—as if we were on a ship, alone at sea with no port in sight. I'd describe how the menu is posted months in advance, how someone inevitably forgets the garlic, how someone else then inevitably overbuys the garlic, how someone else altogether inevitably burns the garlic, and how, miraculously, it all gets eaten anyway.

I'd outline the sleeping arrangements: the cousins packed in bunk beds like sardines, the uncles snoring in recliners, the blow-up mattresses that never survive the week. But logistics only explain how it works, not why it works. And that's the real question, isn't it? Because if you drill down, this reunion is objectively insane. Most sane people spend their summers escaping family obligations—jetting off to beaches, renting cabins far away from their in-laws, finding any excuse to avoid the awkward conversations and mismatched expectations that come with extended kin. We, on the other hand, run toward them—voluntarily spending seven days each summer marinating in each other's quirks, grievances, and toum sauce.

Truth is, a reunion should not be confused with a vacation. It's work. It's heavy lifting—sometimes literally, when you're carrying cases of tomatoes up the steps or hauling coolers of ice across the lawn. It's emotional labor, too: smoothing over past grudges, refereeing card games, and determining which conversations are "on the table" and which are simply "tabled."

Which is why, to explain why we do this, to understand this ritual of ours—the chopping and bickering and feeding of too many people until the table groans—I need to go back a hundred years, to another table on another continent, where the question wasn't how to make food for fifty, but whether there would be bread enough for one.

Excerpted from "We Thought They'd Never Leave" by Tony Shalboub with Josie Adams. Copyright © 2026. Reprinted by permission of Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, Inc.

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"We Thought They'd Never Leave: Musings on Food and Family"

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