If you're looking for some of the most sought-after, fresh-baked buns in Los Angeles, you better get to Sofia Draco's house early. Every other Sunday, Draco lowers baskets full of fresh-baked pastries from her kitchen window to a line of customers who've ordered from her website, all made by hand in her 55-square-foot kitchen.

Customers line up for the bi-weekly "bun drop" at Sofia Draco's home, which houses her Bun Bun Bakery operation. CBS News

This home operation, which she calls Bun Bun, is one of more than 1,300 small kitchens licensed to make and sell food in California. They're called MEHKOs – short for "micro enterprise home kitchen operations," emphasis on the micro.

Draco's kitchen features two tiny ovens from which she bakes everything. "I've always baked from, like, the day I was born pretty much," she said. "My grandma has been, like, my inspiration when it comes to hosting and cooking."

Bun Bun Bakery, a licensed MEHKO, operates out of Sofia Draco's kitchen in Highland Park, Calif. CBS News

Since moving to L.A. from her native Sweden. Draco has played music, and worked in home design, which comes in handy for running a MEHKO out of her living room, which converts into a Bun Bun staging area when her custom-made sofa comes apart like the leaves of a dining room table.

Draco says starting small is what's made all of this possible. "I can take a little idea and just like make it happen out of my house without having to spend $150,000," she said.

Roya Bagheri runs Cook Alliance, a group that helped pass California's bill legalizing home kitchens in 2018. She said, "We see a lot of immigrants, a lot of women, people of color, a lot of people who just want to share family recipes that have been passed down for generations."

MEHKOs get inspected, and they need to clear menu items with the health department, as well as abide by caps on their businesses: No more than 30 meals per day, and no more than $100,000 in gross sales over the year.

Sydney Wayser and Isaac Watters opened a MEHKO coffee shop, called Granada, out of the first floor of their Los Angeles home. CBS News

When Adreana Obienu's grandson, Deuce, was on the way, she wanted to be at home so she could spend time with him. So, Obienu retired after 30 years working for the phone company.

Last year, she and her daughters, Charmaine and Patrice, opened Village Gate Kitchen in her Nigerian husband's converted home office. Obienu developed the menu based on what she cooked at home regularly. The hallmarks of Nigerian food, said Patrice, are the spices, and tons of flavors.

Charmaine said, "When I was pregnant, I would call like every other week: 'Mom, can you please make me a pot of egussi?' And egussi soup is, like, the most popular thing on her menu now."

Adreana Obienu and her daughters run Village Gate Kitchen out of a converted home office. CBS News

For Obienu and her daughters, Village Gate is about much more than making money. It's a family affair, allowing Obienu to also spend time with her grandson: "Absolutely, and it was great to be there when he came into the world," she said.

And with her daughters helping out with the business, it has come full circle.

"Because no matter what, she retired for my baby," said Charmaine. "So that's why, as soon as she's like, 'I wanna do this,' I'm like, 'Come on, let's do it for you!' 'Cause that's my mom for all of us, and that's what she puts into her cooking, that love."



Story produced by Wonbo Woo. Editor: Jennifer Falk.

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