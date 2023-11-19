Ravioli with Ricotta and Spinach, Squash Purée and Parmesan Cream, from chef Aniello Turco

Aniello Turco, executive chef at the restaurant Mimo, in the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, offers "Sunday Morning" demonstrates his recipe for Ravioli with Ricotta and Spinach. [Watch the videos below.]

Ravioli with Ricotta and Spinach, Squash Purée and Parmesan Cream

From Aniello Turco

Ricotta Filling Recipe

(Begin preparation a day in advance)

Ingredients:

1 cup ricotta cheese

10 sage leaves

Zest from 2 lemons

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups spinach

⅔ cup parmesan cheese, grated

Instructions:

Drain the ricotta from the excess of water from the container. Add chopped sage leaves and lemon zest to the ricotta and stir to combine. Let the cheese infuse overnight. Sleep well. You're back! Bring salted water to boil. Add spinach for one minute and then cool in a bowl of ice water. Drain excess water from spinach, and chop spinach finely. Add chopped spinach and parmesan cheese to the ricotta mixture. Set aside for preparing the ravioli.



Pasta dough for ravioli



Ingredients:

2 cups semolina flour

4 pasteurized egg yolks

Water if needed

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients with a fork, then with your hands, until it forms a dough, ensuring the pasta is not too wet. Let the dough rest for at least 30 minutes. Run the dough through a pasta roller into a thin 1 mm sheet (or, roll by hand with a rolling pin). Cut pasta into squares that are 8 cm x 8 cm. Spray every pasta square with some water and add a small scoop of ricotta filling. Fold the opposite corners to each other to make a triangle, and cut the edges with a festooned pasta cutter. Spray the edges with water and twist.



Butternut Squash Purée (click here for recipe and video)

Parmesan sauce



Ingredients:

¾ cup heavy cream

1 cup grated Parmesan

Instructions:

In a saucepan, heat up the cream. Add the parmesan and blend with stick blender. Reserve on the side for the final plating.



Preparing the Ravioli

Ingredients:

Ravioli

2 Tbsp butter emulsion

1 Tbsp grated Parmesan

⅛ cup butternut squash purée

2 spoons of parmesan sauce

Instructions:

Boil the pasta for 2 minutes. Meanwhile, warm the butter emulsion in a saucepan. Add the cooked pasta to the pan and finish cooking the pasta in the emulsion, adding some parmesan powder. Warm the butternut squash purée, add the ravioli and finish with the butternut squash purée and the parmesan sauce. [You may also drizzle with brown gravy from your Thanksgiving meal.] Decorate with chervil and scallions.

Ravioli with Ricotta and Spinach, Squash Purée and Parmesan Cream, from chef Aniello Turco. Roman Feeser/CBS News



For more info:

Mimo, Nashville



Produced by Roman Feeser.

For more recipes check out the "Sunday Morning" 2023 "Food Issue" recipe index!