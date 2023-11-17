Loaded Baked Potato Bread, a favorite cheesy recipe from Nashville's Twelve Thirty Club

The Twelve Thirty Club, a bar and restaurant in Nashville, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipe for a cheesy bread favorite.

Loaded Baked Potato Bread

From the Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville

Ingredients:

4 ¼ cups Harvest King flour

3 ¼ Tbsp granulated sugar

2 tsp instant yeast

⅞ cup whole milk

1 tsp honey

⅓ cup riced potatoes

1 egg

3 Tbsp butter, cut into small cubes

1 ¾ tsp kosher salt

1 cup chives, minced

½ cup crispy bacon, chopped

¾ cup cheddar cheese, grated

Extra cheddar cheese for topping

Instructions:

In a mixer, whisk together flour, sugar and yeast. Add milk, honey, potatoes and eggs.

Attach hook onto mixer and mix for 6 minutes on medium speed.

Add butter and salt into mixer. Mix on medium for 4 minutes.

Add chives, bacon and cheddar cheese into mixer. Mix on medium speed for 2 minutes.

Transfer dough into nonstick sprayed bowl, cover with lid and proof on counter at room temperature for 1.5 hours.

Punch dough and portion into 20 evenly-sized balls. Roll each into tight balls and transfer onto parchment lined, nonstick sprayed sheet pan. Brush or spray each ball with egg wash.

Proof in proof box (set at 105°-110°F) for 35 minutes.

Brush or spray each ball with egg wash. Top each ball with cheddar.

Bake at 350°F for 4 minutes. Rotate pan and bake for 4 more minutes.

Let cool at room temp. Serve with whipped butter topped with chives, shredded cheddar cheese and chopped bacon.



