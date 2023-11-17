Big Green Egg's recipe for Rack of Lamb

From the makers of the Big Green Egg cooker.

Big Green Egg Rack of Lamb

Ingredients:

6-8 rib lamb rack, frenched

Big Green Egg Classic Steakhouse Seasoning Olive oil

Seasonal vegetables to roast

Rack of Lamb. Big Green Egg

Instructions:

Set the EGG for indirect cooking with the convEGGtor at 225°F/107°C with one chunk of cherry or hickory smoking wood.

Remove the silver skin and trim excess fat from the lamb rack (you can leave the fat cap on or remove it – this is personal preference. If you leave it on, score the fat with a sharp knife). Cover the bones with foil. Smear the lamb with olive oil and generously rub with seasoning.

Add a disposable drip pan to the convEGGtor to catch any dripppings. Add the lamb and cook until the internal temperature hits 140°F/60°C.

Remove from the EGG and rest under tented foil for 15 minutes. While the lamb rests, carefully remove the convEGGtor to set the EGG for direct cooking. Open the vents to increase the EGG temperature to 550°F/288°C. Sear the outside of the lamb; re-season if necessary.

To serve, cut the lamb between the ribs.

Roasted Vegetables

Cut seasonal vegetables in 1 inch pieces. Rub with olive oil and your favorite seasonings. Grill for 2-3 minutes per side until tender.



