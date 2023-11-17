Smoked Trout Dip recipe, from "Tin to Table" author Anna Hezel

Anna Hezel, author of "Tin to Table: Fancy, Snacky Recipes for Tin-thusiasts and A-fish-ionados, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe using tinned seafood. She writes:

"Topped with neon orange trout roe and a confetti of chives, this salty, smoky dip makes an eye-catching centerpiece when served with a platter of crudités or a big pile of sturdy potato chips. Most people I know would also happily eat it heaped onto a bagel, with a slice of tomato and a sliver of red onion.

"I love to make this with Jose Gourmet's smoked trout, which comes in rectangular tins containing two tidy fillets with their sequined silver skin still intact. Packed in olive oil, the fish has a tender, delicate texture that gives it a remarkably fresh taste. A great alternative that's less expensive and easier to find is Trader Joe's smoked trout in a can, a handy ingredient to have around for adding a bit of protein to salads or breakfast scrambles."

Smoked Trout Dip

Makes 1 1/4 cups [330 g]

Ingredients:

One 3 1/2 to 4 oz [100 to 115 g] can smoked trout in olive oil or canola oil (such as Jose Gourmet or Trader Joe's), drained

1/2 cup (4 oz [115 g]) cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup (4 oz [115 g]) crème fraîche

2 tsp minced shallot

1 tsp fresh lemon juice, plus more as needed

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Minced fresh chives, for garnish (optional)

Trout roe, for garnish (optional)

Smoked Trout Dip, from the book "Tin to Table." © Chelsie Craig/Chronicle Books

Instructions:

In a small bowl, use a fork to mix together the trout, cream cheese, crème fraîche, shallot, lemon juice, and pepper, flaking the fish apart as you mix.

Taste the dip and add more lemon juice or pepper, if needed (it should already be quite salty from the fish). Transfer the dip to a small serving bowl, and top with the minced chives and trout roe, if using. Store any dip you're not eating immediately in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Reprinted from "Tin to Table" by Anna Hezel, with permission by Chronicle Books, 2023. Photographs © Chelsie Craig. Illustrations © Alex Citrin.

Chronicle Books

