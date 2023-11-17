Big Green Egg shares their tips for the Perfect Roasted Turkey

A turkey roasted on the Big Green Egg is a simple, yet elegant centerpiece for your holiday meal.

The Perfect Roasted Turkey

Ingredients:

1 turkey, cleaned thoroughly

Poultry seasoning

1 whole onion cut in half

1 stalk celery

2 cups chicken broth, wine or water

The Perfect Roasted Turkey from Big Green Egg. Big Green Egg

Instructions:

Set the EGG up for indirect cooking with the convEGGtor at 350°F/163°C.

Use a handful of pecan chips for a light, smoky flavor and to provide a deep brown color to the turkey.

Spread the seasoning generously over the outside of the bird. Load the bird onto a Vertical Poultry Roaster or Rib and Roasting Rack, then place into a drip pan. Add the onion and celery to the drip pan. Fill the pan with chicken broth, wine, or water. Cook for 15 minutes per pound until the turkey has reached a safe minimum internal temperature of 165°F/74°C throughout the product. Reserve the drippings from the drip pan to make gravy.



For more info: