This Cornbread Bundt recipe features a savory cheese filling
Cornbread with flair, from NordicWare, makers of the Bundt pan.
Cornbread Bundt with Savory Cheese Filling
Prep time: 45 minutes
Cook time: 50 minutes
Feeds: 10-12 people
Ingredients:
Filling
1/4 cup yellow or white onion, finely chopped
1 cored and seeded jalapeno (if you desire a spicier cornbread leave seeds and core or add more jalapeno)
2 Tablespoons red pepper, finely chopped (green pepper can also be used)
6 cloves garlic, minced
3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
5.2 ounce package Boursin Cheese
1 1/4 cups shredded Cheddar or Manchego cheese
1 large egg
1 pinch Salt
1 pinch Pepper
Cake
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 cups yellow cornmeal
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups buttermilk (1 pint)
6 Tablespoons butter or olive oil
2 large eggs
1 3/4 cups whole kernel corn (or one 15.25 oz. can corn)
1 cup shredded Cheddar or Manchego cheese
Instructions:
Prepare a 10-12-cup Bundt pan using a butter & flour method, or by using a baking spray which contains flour. Do not use cooking spray. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Filling:
Sauté the onion, jalapeno pepper, bell peppers, and garlic in 1 tablespoon of the butter. Cook until the onion is soft. Turn off heat and allow to cool. In a medium bowl, cream together the Boursin cheese, remaining 2 tablespoons butter, cheddar or Manchego cheese, and 1 egg until smooth. Add the cooked onions and peppers. Mix well and season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Batter:
Mix together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Add the buttermilk, oil or butter, and 2 eggs and mix well. Mix in the corn, and cheese, and combine until fully incorporated. Pour half of batter into Bundt. Drop cheese mixture by the spoonful evenly in a circle around the pan, then top with remaining batter. Gently tap pan on countertop to remove air bubbles.
Bake 50-55 minutes or until toothpick inserted 1" into cake comes out clean.
Note, this savory dish has a melted cheese center that is meant to be gooey. Allow cake to cool in pan 10 minutes, then invert onto a serving plate and enjoy warm. If reheating is necessary, cover with aluminum foil and place in a 300 degree oven until warmed through.
For more info:
for more features.