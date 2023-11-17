This Cornbread Bundt recipe features a savory cheese filling

Cornbread with flair, from NordicWare, makers of the Bundt pan.

Cornbread Bundt with Savory Cheese Filling

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Feeds: 10-12 people

Ingredients:

Filling

1/4 cup yellow or white onion, finely chopped

1 cored and seeded jalapeno (if you desire a spicier cornbread leave seeds and core or add more jalapeno)

2 Tablespoons red pepper, finely chopped (green pepper can also be used)

6 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

5.2 ounce package Boursin Cheese

1 1/4 cups shredded Cheddar or Manchego cheese

1 large egg

1 pinch Salt

1 pinch Pepper

Cake

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 cups yellow cornmeal

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups buttermilk (1 pint)

6 Tablespoons butter or olive oil

2 large eggs

1 3/4 cups whole kernel corn (or one 15.25 oz. can corn)

1 cup shredded Cheddar or Manchego cheese

Instructions:

Prepare a 10-12-cup Bundt pan using a butter & flour method, or by using a baking spray which contains flour. Do not use cooking spray. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Filling:

Sauté the onion, jalapeno pepper, bell peppers, and garlic in 1 tablespoon of the butter. Cook until the onion is soft. Turn off heat and allow to cool. In a medium bowl, cream together the Boursin cheese, remaining 2 tablespoons butter, cheddar or Manchego cheese, and 1 egg until smooth. Add the cooked onions and peppers. Mix well and season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Batter:

Mix together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Add the buttermilk, oil or butter, and 2 eggs and mix well. Mix in the corn, and cheese, and combine until fully incorporated. Pour half of batter into Bundt. Drop cheese mixture by the spoonful evenly in a circle around the pan, then top with remaining batter. Gently tap pan on countertop to remove air bubbles.

Bake 50-55 minutes or until toothpick inserted 1" into cake comes out clean.

Note, this savory dish has a melted cheese center that is meant to be gooey. Allow cake to cool in pan 10 minutes, then invert onto a serving plate and enjoy warm. If reheating is necessary, cover with aluminum foil and place in a 300 degree oven until warmed through.



