Watch CBS News
Sunday Morning

This Cornbread Bundt recipe features a savory cheese filling

/ CBS News

Cornbread with flair, from NordicWare, makers of the Bundt pan.

Cornbread Bundt with Savory Cheese Filling

Prep time: 45 minutes
Cook time: 50 minutes
Feeds: 10-12 people

Ingredients:

Filling

1/4 cup yellow or white onion, finely chopped
1 cored and seeded jalapeno (if you desire a spicier cornbread leave seeds and core or add more jalapeno)
2 Tablespoons red pepper, finely chopped (green pepper can also be used)
6 cloves garlic, minced
3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
5.2 ounce package Boursin Cheese
1 1/4 cups shredded Cheddar or Manchego cheese
1 large egg
1 pinch Salt
1 pinch Pepper

Cake

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 cups yellow cornmeal
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups buttermilk (1 pint)
6 Tablespoons butter or olive oil
2 large eggs
1 3/4 cups whole kernel corn (or one 15.25 oz. can corn)
1 cup shredded Cheddar or Manchego cheese

cornbread-bundt-1280.jpg
Cornbread Bundt with Savory Cheese Filling. NordicWare

Instructions:

Prepare a 10-12-cup Bundt pan using a butter & flour method, or by using a baking spray which contains flour. Do not use cooking spray. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Filling:

Sauté the onion, jalapeno pepper, bell peppers, and garlic in 1 tablespoon of the butter. Cook until the onion is soft. Turn off heat and allow to cool. In a medium bowl, cream together the Boursin cheese, remaining 2 tablespoons butter, cheddar or Manchego cheese, and 1 egg until smooth. Add the cooked onions and peppers. Mix well and season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Batter:

Mix together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Add the buttermilk, oil or butter, and 2 eggs and mix well. Mix in the corn, and cheese, and combine until fully incorporated. Pour half of batter into Bundt. Drop cheese mixture by the spoonful evenly in a circle around the pan, then top with remaining batter. Gently tap pan on countertop to remove air bubbles. 

Bake 50-55 minutes or until toothpick inserted 1" into cake comes out clean. 

Note, this savory dish has a melted cheese center that is meant to be gooey. Allow cake to cool in pan 10 minutes, then invert onto a serving plate and enjoy warm. If reheating is necessary, cover with aluminum foil and place in a 300 degree oven until warmed through.

     
For more info:

First published on November 17, 2023 / 9:03 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.