Peppermint Pine Forest Bundt Cake recipe

Another dessert treat from NordicWare, makers of the Bundt pan.

Peppermint Pine Forest Bundt Cake

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups unsalted butter, softened

2 cups granulated sugar

6 large eggs, room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp peppermint extract (for stronger peppermint flavor use 1 ½ tsp)

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

½ tsp baking powder

1 cup whole milk, room temperature

½ cup crushed peppermint candies

Optional:

Dust with powdered sugar

Peppermint Pine Forest Bundt Cake. NordicWare

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325° F.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, beat butter and sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. On low speed, add eggs one at a time beating well after each addition. Mix in vanilla and peppermint extracts.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt, and baking powder. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Mix until just combined after each addition. Fold in peppermint candies.

Prepare Pine Forest Bundt with baking spray with flour and use a pastry brush to evenly coat the details. Pour batter into prepared pan, using spatula to spread batter evenly. Tap the pan firmly a few times and let sit 10 minutes before baking to allow batter to settle.

Place pan on baking sheet and bake for 60-70 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let cool in pan 10 minutes. Invert onto a cooling rack to cool completely. Dust with powdered sugar as desired just before serving or can add a simple glaze.



