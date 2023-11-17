Clementine-and-Garlic Roast Turkey recipe from Food & Wine magazine

From Food & Wine magazine: To make the tastiest, quicket, easiest jus for turkey, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple includes juicy clementines and garlic in the roasting pan, adding excellent flavor.

Clementine-and-Garlic Roast Turkey

Active: 1 hour; Total: 4 hours 30 mins.

Serves 10

Ingredients:

1 ½ sticks unsalted butter, softened

6 clementines, zested (1 ½ Tbsp.) and halved crosswise

4 large garlic cloves, finely grated, plus 6 whole garlic heads, halved crosswise

2 tsp. finely chopped thyme, plus 10 sprigs

One 12- to 14-lb. turkey, rinsed and patted dry

Kosher salt and pepper

2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth

Clementine-and-Garlic Roast Turkey by Justin Chapple and Laura Rege. Photo by Con Poulos; Food styling by Simon Andrews

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, blend the butter with the clementine zest, grated garlic and chopped thyme. Run your fingers under the turkey breast and thigh skin to loosen it, then spread the butter mixture under and over the skin of the breast and thighs. Season the turkey inside and out with salt and pepper. Transfer to a rack set in a roasting pan and let come to room temperature, about 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 400°. Roast the turkey for about 30 minutes, until lightly browned. Add the chicken stock to the roasting pan and roast for 30 minutes. Scatter the clementine halves, garlic heads and thyme sprigs in the pan. Roast for about 1 hour longer, rotating the pan a few times, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 165°. Transfer the turkey to a cutting board; let rest for 30 minutes. Transfer the clementines, garlic heads and thyme to a plate, tent with foil and keep warm. Meanwhile, skim the fat off the pan juices and transfer the juices to a medium saucepan. Squeeze the roasted garlic from 1 head and whisk into the pan juices. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat and cook, whisking frequently, until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Season the roasted garlic jus with salt and pepper. Carve the turkey and transfer to a platter. Arrange the roasted clementines, garlic heads and thyme around the carved turkey and serve with the jus.

Make ahead:

The seasoned uncooked turkey can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before roasting.



Originally appeared in Food & Wine magazine, November 2017. Reprinted with permission.