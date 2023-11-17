Honey-Walnut Shrimp recipe from Kevin and Jeffrey Tang of America's Test Kitchen

Jeffrey and Kevin Pang, who have their own show at America's Test Kitchen, called "Hunger Pangs," offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their interpretation of a not-entirely-authentic Chinese dish.

America's Test Kitchen

Jeffrey Tang writes of being asked once to make honey-walnut shrimp for a company potluck:

"The only problem was, we never had the dish growing up in Hong Kong. It exists, but it's nowhere as popular as it is in the United States. (Especially at Panda Express!)

"At first we were skeptical. Crispy fried shrimp shellacked in mayonnaise? Then we tried it and asked ourselves: 'Where has this dish been all our lives?!'"

About his interpretation of the American Chinese favorite, Tang says, "Our secret ingredients are Kewpie, the much-loved Japanese mayonnaise, as well as condensed milk, which adds a distinct sweetness to the sauce."

For more recipes check out the "Sunday Morning" 2023 "Food Issue" recipe index!

Honey-Walnut Shrimp (Hétáo Xiā 合桃蝦)

Serves: 4

Total Time: 1 hour, plus 45 minutes cooling and refrigerating

Ingredients:

½ cup walnuts

2 Tablespoons water

2 Tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon table salt, divided

1 pound jumbo shrimp (16 to 20 per pound), peeled and deveined

1 large egg white

1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine

¼ teaspoon white pepper

¼ cup Kewpie mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1 Tablespoon sweetened ­condensed milk

1 teaspoon honey

2 quarts peanut oil for frying

1/2 cup cornstarch

Store-bought candied walnuts can be substituted for homemade. Because we're heating oil to 425°, it is important to use peanut oil for frying.

Honey-Walnut Shrimp. Kevin White/America's Test Kitchen

Instructions:

1. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toast nuts in 8- or 10‑inch ­nonstick skillet over medium heat until fragrant and spotty brown, about 3 minutes. Quickly add water, sugar, and 1/8 teaspoon salt and stir with rubber spatula to coat nuts evenly. Cook, stirring often, until sugar mixture caramelizes and nuts begin to clump together, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer nuts to prepared sheet and spread in even layer. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes, then break nuts apart with hands; set aside. (Candied walnuts can be stored in airtight container for up to 1 week.)

2. Pat shrimp dry with paper towels. Whisk egg white, Shaoxing wine, pepper, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt together in large bowl; add shrimp and toss to coat. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. Combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, condensed milk, and honey in separate large bowl; set aside.

3. Set wire rack in rimmed baking sheet and line with triple layer of paper towels. Add oil to 14‑inch flat-bottomed wok or large Dutch oven until it measures about 1 1/2 inches deep and heat over medium-high heat to 425°.

4. Add cornstarch to medium bowl. Working with 1 shrimp at a time, dredge in cornstarch, pressing firmly to adhere, then shake off excess and transfer to large plate. Working quickly, use tongs or cooking chopsticks to pick up half of shrimp by tails and carefully transfer to hot oil, moving pieces around as needed so they fry individually. Fry shrimp until light golden brown and crisp, about 4 minutes. Adjust burner, if necessary, to maintain oil temperature between 400 and 425°. Using spider skimmer or slotted spoon, transfer shrimp to prepared rack. Return oil to 425° and repeat with remaining shrimp.

5. Add shrimp and candied walnuts to bowl with mayonnaise mixture and gently toss to coat. Serve.



Kindly Use Kewpie or We'll Alert the Authorities!

Kewpie mayonnaise is made from egg yolks and rice vinegar (among other proprietary ingredients) and has a hollandaise quality to it. (It's the same type of mayo used in a spicy tuna maki roll.) Seriously, do not substitute!



