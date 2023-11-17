Vanilla Chai Spiced Bundt Cake, a tempting recipe for your Bundt pan

Another dessert treat from NordicWare, makers of the Bundt pan.

Vanilla Chai Spiced Bundt Cake

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Feeds: 10-12 people

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground cardamom

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp ground black pepper

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup low fat buttermilk

Confectioners' sugar for dusting, if desired

Vanilla Chai Spiced Bundt Cake. NordicWare

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare Pine Forest Bundt pan with baking spray and use a pastry brush to evenly coat the details of the pan. Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, spices, salt and black pepper in a medium bowl and set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing after each addition. Mix in vanilla extract. Add the dry ingredients alternately with the buttermilk. Mix on low until just combined, scraping down bowl as necessary.

Add batter to the prepared pan, filling only ¾ full and spreading evenly with a spatula. Gently tap pan on towel-covered countertop to remove any air bubbles. Put pan on a baking sheet and place in oven. Bake 50- 55 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto a cooling rack. When cake is completely cooled and ready to serve, dust with Confectioners' sugar if desired.



For more info: