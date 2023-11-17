Decorate your holiday with this Gingerbread Cake recipe

A festive holiday treat from NordicWare, makers of the Bundt pan.

Gingerbread Cake

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Serves: 8 to 10

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup butter, melted, cooled slightly

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 cup light molasses

2 large eggs

1 cup hot water

Optional:

Decorations such as icing, powdered sugar, candies, glaze, chocolate chips, etc.

Gingerbread Cake. NordicWare

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350˚F.

Prepare Gingerbread House Duet Pan with baking spray and use a pastry brush to evenly coat the details of the pan.

Combine flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and salt in a medium bowl. Using a mixer with paddle attachment, combine melted butter and brown sugar. Add molasses and mix until well blended. Beat in eggs. Slowly add dry ingredients and beat on medium speed until well blended. Gradually stir in hot water until full incorporated.

Pour batter into prepared pan, filling only ¾ full.

Bake for 45-50 minutes, until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool cakes in pan for 8-10 minutes and invert onto cooling rack to cool completely. Decorate cakes as desired.



