Holiday Baked Brie with Herbs, Berries, Nuts and Honey recipe, from Big Green Egg

A holiday dish for fans of the Big Green Egg cooker.

Holiday Baked Brie with Herbs, Berries, Nuts and Honey

Ingredients:

1 8 oz wheel of Brie

Nuts of your choice, we used walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds and pistachios

Sliced apple

Fresh grape tomatoes

Fresh herbs of your choice, we used thyme, rosemary

Mixed fresh berries

Honey to drizzle

Instructions:

Set the oven or the Big Green Egg for indirect cooking with a convEGGtor at 350°F.

Use a sharp knife to score the top of the brie. Line a cast iron skillet with with parchment paper and place wheel of Brie in the middle of the skillet. Bake for 15-20 minutes. The cheese should be soft, but not completely melted out of shape.

Garnish with sliced apple, grape tomatoes, nuts, fresh herbs and drizzle with honey.

Serve with toasted rustic bread.



